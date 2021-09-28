WBB: SEC Notebook Part 2

Teams can begin practicing this week, so we continue our look around the SEC.

If you missed part one: WBB: SEC Notebook Part 1

LSU

It’s not surprising there has been a lot of upheaval with LSU’s roster, although some of the names might be. It took several months for Kim Mulkey to announce her staff, but in the end she brought most of her Baylor staff with her. Only associate head coach Bill Brock did not come to the bayou, and Mulkey promoted from within her staff to replace him. Somewhat surprisingly, Mulkey’s daughter Makenzie Fuller, who was Associate Director of Operations on her Baylor staff, also is not on the LSU staff.

The roster turnover has been almost comical, if understandable. LSU had two different players transfer in and the transfer out over the summer, including former Baylor guard Moon Ursin. Another player entered the transfer portal and then returned. Seven players transferred out. Four signees ended up not enrolling at LSU. Three players transferred in, and here are four signees. The way things are going, between the time I write this and the time you read this, there could be more changes. The important thing for Mulkey is that she was able to convince LSU’s three best players from last year, Khayla Pointer, Faustine Aifuwa, and Jailin Cherry, to stay for a super senior season. All three announced they were returning prior to the coaching change, and so far are still at LSU (Pointer’s aunt is former coach Nikki Fargas, which made her seem especially questionable to return).

LSU has just seven scholarship players for next season, so Mulkey will be able to remake the roster pretty quickly.

Mississippi State

It has been an eventful offseason for the Bulldogs. Nikki McCray-Penson replaced her entire coaching staff (including one assistant who was hired and then departed a month later). Only Director of Operations Ashley Morris and Graduate Assistant Manager Isaiah Fernandez, who both came with McCray from Old Dominion, remain. It certainly seemed like a summer of turmoil in Starkville

Meanwhile, almost half the roster turned over. Six players transferred out, and another six transferred in. McCray also signed three freshmen for the 21st-ranked recruiting class, meaning nine of the 14 players are new. Such a massive makeover can work - South Carolina did it in 2019 - but regardless of the outcome, Mississippi State is definitely McCray’s program now.