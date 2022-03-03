WBB: SEC Quarterfinals Arkansas Preview

Who: #1 South Carolina (27-1, 15-1) vs. Arkansas (18-12) (7-9), Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN. Time/TV: 1:00 PM SEC Network Line: Not one as of the time of this writing. Best guess SC -17.5, Total 125.5 History: All-time SC leads 23-18, AD, (After Dawn), SC leads 16-4. Arkansas handed the Gamecocks their last SEC Tournament loss in 2019. The Gamecocks are 26-24 all-time in the SEC Tournament and 23-7 AD, with 6 of the last 7 championships. Last Meeting: January 16, 2022, South Carolina 61-52 in Fayetteville. In that game the Gamecocks led by as many 20 lead in the second half before Arkansas rallied to cut the deficit to only 4 with 4:28 to play in the game. The Gamecocks turned the ball over 19 times in Fayetteville. Aliyah Boston did most of her work in the first half finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds. She had only 4 points in the second. Destanni Henderson also finished that contest with 19 points.

Calling the Hogs

If you were trying to get a reluctant friend to check out women's college basketball it would be best that they didn't see Arkansas beat Missouri today. The Razorbacks came from behind to prevent the Gamecocks revenge game with a 61-52 overtime victory. Arkansas shot only 27% in the win. The win likely cemented the Hogs place in the NCAA Tournament in two week. Arkansas is led by guards Makayla Daniels and 29th year senior Amber Ramirez. Both had good outings against the Gamecocks in January as they combined for 31 of 52 Arkansas points. Daniels is coming off an injury that kept her out for most of February. During her absence, Arkansas lost 4 out of their last 5 games to close the season. Ramirez never left the court in the Razorbacks' win over Missouri and Daniels played 43 of 45 minutes. The Razorbacks also feature SEC Freshman of the Year Samara Spencer. Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors believed that getting a game in today will help his team come out of the gate fast tomorrow. “I think it’s our advantage in the first half tomorrow having played today,” he said. ”Sometimes being that team that’s been sitting, sometimes – I’m not saying all the time – sometimes it’s your advantage in the first half." Neighbors said.

Guard the Perimeter

Arkansas has attempted 734 three point shots this season. That's 84 more than next closest team in the conference. The only chance Arkansas has to pull an upset in Nashville is to hit a lot of threes. Ramirez shot 180 alone this season. When South Carolina has the ball, Arkansas traditionally likes to keep an extra body in the paint near Boston. They will leave Brea Beal unguarded from mid-range and beyond. If Beal can hit some open shots, the Gamecocks should run away from this one. Zia Cooke, Boston, Henderson, and Olivia Thompson are trying to win their third straight SEC Tournament title. Only one player in SEC history has gone 4 for 4, that one being Gamecock legend A'ja Wilson.



One Guy's Prediction: Gamecocks by 18