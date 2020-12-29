One note: The NCAA is switching women’s basketball to the NET ranking system this year, replacing the RPI. However the NCAA has not yet released the NET rankings, so I’m using the unofficial RPI in its place. If you’re curious, the SEC is currently the second-ranked conference behind the ACC, and ahead of the Pac-12.

One recurring theme was teams having games against quality opponents canceled, and then scrambling to find replacement games and having to settle for small-school opponents. Unfortunately, the next trend seems to be teams having to shut down due to a positive COVID test. In the past few days, both Vanderbilt and Ole Miss have had to postpone upcoming games.

Conference play for the SEC begins Thursday, so it’s time to catch up on what the league’s teams have done through the first five weeks of the season.

Overall SEC

Best Win: Arkansas over #4 Baylor (83-78) Arkansas’ win was a win for the entire conference. There’s no dismissing Arkansas as gimmicky anymore, and that firmly adds a fifth team to the league’s top tier.

Biggest Surprise: Georgia

At the end of last season, Georgia seemed to be a program trending in the wrong direction. Then it got worse over the summer when Dawn Staley swiped the top two recruits from the state of Georgia. But patience was rewarded - young players matured, transfers became eligible, and Georgia signed arguably the third best player in the state. Now the Bulldogs are 8-0, just outside the top 25, and with the second-best RPI in the conference.

Biggest Disappointment: Mississippi State

In the Bulldogs’ defense, Mississippi State’s schedule has been wrecked by the pandemic, so maybe the disappointment is in the schedule. Playing a bunch of replacement opponents means Mississippi State hasn’t had a chance to prove itself against even so much as a top-115 opponent, so they haven’t had a chance to do anything impressive and we haven’t had a chance to really evaluate the Bulldogs. They could still end up as a top-ten team, we really don’t know, but they still shouldn’t have lost to South Florida.

Current Projection: South Carolina is still the team to beat, but going into the season the common thought was that South Carolina was in a class by itself, followed by the top tier. It was probably a mistake to elevate South Carolina above that top group, although the Gamecocks are still first among equals. Kentucky looks like it might finally take the next step and challenge South Carolina, but I thought the same thing at this time last season and was wrong. There is a pretty clear top five teams, which means there should be quite a race for the four seed and double-bye in the SEC Tournament. The bigger gap might be between the top five and the middle of the pack. In that group, Tennessee has been a little disappointing, while Georgia, Alabama, and Ole Miss have been pleasant surprises.

Alabama

Ranking, RPI, and Record: Not ranked, 23, 7-0

Best Win: Houston (88-66) Houston is a surprising 10th in the RPI, and Alabama won easily. That’s a feather in the cap of a team that was quietly NCAA-worthy last season.

Worst Loss: None

Preseason Projection: 9

Current Projection: Top half

Alabama has done a lot to prove last season was no fluke. I’m not ready to think Alabama can pull out of that middle pack, but the Tide did give South Carolina fits last season.

Arkansas

Ranking, RPI, and Record: #10, 33, 9-1

Best Win: #4 Baylor (83-78) It wasn’t just that the Razorbacks won, it’s that they won despite not having their A+ game. The threes weren’t falling, so they got to the free throw line instead. They didn’t get a transcendent game from one of their stars, instead the three stars showed up, did what they do, and came away with probably the biggest win of the Mike Neighbors era.

Worst Loss: Maryland (115-96) Not a bad team to lose to, but that's not a pretty margin of defeat.

Preseason Projection: 5

Current Projection: Top-four

The RPI doesn’t love Arkansas and neither do the voters. That blowout loss to Maryland seems to have left a really bad taste in people’s mouths, despite the Terps being fourth in the RPI. There’s always going to be some skepticism because Arkansas doesn’t rebound well or second option after shooting, but it works pretty well for the Razorbacks.

Auburn

Ranking, RPI, and Record: Not ranked, 164, 5-3

Best Win: USC Upstate (82-41) When your best win is over USC Upstate...

Worst Loss: Stephen F. Austin (67-54) An SEC team shouldn't lose to Stephen F. Austin, should it?

Preseason Projection: 13

Current Projection: About the same

Don’t let Auburn’s record deceive you. The good news is that Auburn doesn’t really have any bad losses. Stephen F. Austin has the lowest RPI of the three losses at 69, which isn’t bad. But the flip side is that the wins came against weak competition. When your marquee victory is over Upstate, with an RPI of 11, you don’t have a lot to lean on.

Florida

Ranking, RPI, and Record: Not ranked, 96, 7-1

Best Win: narrowly losing to Florida State (81-75)

Worst Loss: Florida State (81-75)

Preseason Projection: 10

Current Projection: About the same

Like Auburn, Florida got a bunch of easy wins against some weak competition. For a program that hasn’t had a lot of wins recently, it isn’t the worst thing. But it still means the most impressive thing Florida has done so far is go toe-to-toe with Florida State.

Georgia

Ranking, RPI, and Record: Not ranked, 9, 8-0

Best Win: Georgia Tech (75-69)

Worst Loss: None

Preseason Projection: 8

Current Projection: A little higher

Georgia has put together a solid non-conference resume, with an RPI of nine, second best in the SEC. That’s a significant accomplishment, although it’s one of those schedules (SOS: 43) that computers love and humans are more skeptical about, and there is still a long way to go to make the top tier of the SEC. Georgia should be more competitive this season, and maybe even steal a game from the conference elite, but the Bulldogs are still in the second tier.

Kentucky

Ranking, RPI, and Record: #13, 11, 7-1

Best Win: #13 Indiana (72-68) On the road, down to its third-string head coach, and down ten with seven minutes to go, the Wildcats came back and won.

Worst Loss: #24 DePaul (86-82) It wasn’t a bad loss on its own - DePaul is a solid top 25 team - but it was the type of loss Kentucky shouldn’t have if it is going to challenge for an SEC championship.

Preseason Projection: 3

Current Projection: Challenge for the SEC title

Kentucky has had three different head coaches this season (Matthew Mitchell retired before the first game and replacement Kyra Elzy missed the Indiana game due to illness), but the story hasn’t changed: to become an elite team Kentucky had to find help for Rhyne Howard. Mitchell and Elzy have been bringing in talent, but last season it still devolved into watching Howard. This year Elzy has established some balance: Howard is only averaging 15.5 points, but Kentucky is better for it. Kentucky also added talented transfer Jazmine Massengill, who became eligible thanks to the NCAA’s blanket waiver.

LSU

Ranking, RPI, and Record: Not ranked, 169, 2-4

Best Win: Next

Worst Loss: UCF (58-48) This isn’t a bad loss: UCF has an RPI of 89. But LSU expects to win games like that.

Preseason Projection: 7

Current Projection: Basement

The best you can say about LSU is that all the losses are to RPI top-100 teams. But the wins are over 273 and 280. Ouch. LSU lost a lot from last year’s team and brought in almost nothing to replace what it lost. If there isn’t a sudden turnaround, it could get ugly.