If you’re looking for a silver lining in this pandemic-stricken season, South Carolina lucked out a bit on the home/road breakdown. The biggest games are on the road, where the environments won’t be so hostile, and Gamecock fans who can’t get tickets won’t be missing out on as much.

Preseason #11 Kentucky, South Carolina’s permanent SEC home-and-home opponent, makes a trip to Columbia on February 21 for a game that could have major implications for the SEC standings. The other other preseason ranked team coming to Colonial Life Arena is #14 Arkansas, who will visit January 18.

The big games against #6 Mississippi State and #13 Texas A&M are both on the road. Former Gamecock assistant Nikki McCray will get her first taste of the other side of the rivalry when Mississippi State hosts South Carolina on Thursday, January 28. Then, for the second season in a row, Texas A&M and South Carolina meet on the final day of the season, this time in College Station.

South Carolina’s other two home-and-home opponents are Alabama and LSU. Both likely would have made the NCAA Tournament last year. However, LSU had a senior-led team last season and it will be a challenge to replace departed players. Alabama, on the other hand, appears to be a program on the rise and gave South Carolina fits in Tuscaloosa last season. South Carolina plays at Alabama on January 4 and then hosts the Crimson Tide on January 31. The games against LSU are January 24 and February 14.

South Carolina opens conference play on New Year’s Eve, hosting Ole Miss. The Rebels should be much better than the team that scored just two points in the first half against South Carolina last season. South Carolina also hosts Georgia, Missouri (featuring former Gamecocks Haley Troup (barely) and Ladazhia WIlliams), and Florida. The other road games are at Vanderbilt, at Auburn, and at Tennessee on February 18. Did you ever think a game at Tennessee would be this low in interest. Tennessee always seems to have a little extra for South Carolina, though.

The Gamecocks open the season November 25 against College of Charleston.

South Carolina’s conference schedule:

December 31 Ole Miss

January 4 at Alabama

January 7 Georgia

January 10 at Kentucky

January 14 at Vanderbilt

January 18 Arkansas

January 24 at LSU

January 28 at Mississippi State

January 31 Alabama

February 4 at Auburn

February 11 Missouri

February 14 LSU

February 18 at Tennessee

February 21 Kentucky

February 25 Florida

February 28 at Texas A&M

Full printable schedule