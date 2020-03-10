WBB: SEC Tournament Wrap-Up
We’ve got a full week off before selection Monday (Spring Break - Whoo!) and almost two weeks until the next set of games. So with a lot of time to kill, let’s look at this, that, and the other as we wrap up the SEC Tournament and wait for the NCAA Tournament.
- Since Vic Schaefer took over at Mississippi State, the Gamecocks and Bulldogs have met in the postseason five times (four times in the SEC tournament final and once in the national championship game). The Gamecocks have won all five games by double figures.
- South Carolina’s win, coupled with Baylor’s loss in its season finale, should put to rest any doubts that South Carolina will be the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. South Carolina was the top seed in both bracket reveals and is ranked #1 in the RPI, so unless the selection committee decides to penalize South Carolina for winning, it’s a done deal. “There wasn't a doubt, win, lose or draw this tournament,” Dawn Staley said. “I don't think anybody has the resume that we have. But this is the way you take that out of the question. I don't know what scenarios they could come up with. I mean, there's none that would fit the profile that we had. All the things the committee deems necessary for a team to be a No. 1 seed, No. 1 overall seed, I think we check all the boxes.”
- Mikiah Herbert Harrigan has moved into a tie with Alaina Coates for second place in career blocks, with 210.
- During Saturday’s game, I noted that Aliyah Boston absorbs a lot of contact without fouls being called because she doesn’t react. I compared her to Alaina Coates, who also absorbed a lot of contact but was infamous for using her elbows to send a message to opponents and force officials to call the game tighter (Coates “liked” my tweet about it so I’m taking it as an endorsement). Mad KiKi must’ve thought the same thing, because she took it upon herself to be Boston’s enforcer. Boston and Mississippi State’s Yemiyah Morris got into a tie-up going for a rebound, and Herbert Harrigan took exception to what she thought was an extra push after the whistle. Herbert Harrigan jumped in to defend Boston, screaming at Morris. Both players were separated by teammates, and it never went beyond yelling. It continued a few minutes later when Jessika Carter blocked Herbert Harrigan’s shot and flexed, and they exchanged words. “If Aliyah is involved in it, you don't really have to worry about any confrontation,” Staley said. “She did say, She picked the wrong one. I'm thinking, she picked the wrong one meaning I'm going to stand up for myself. She meant, I don't want any part of that, I want to play basketball. Then comes KiKi, she wants all the smoke. She wants it all.”
- The extracurriculars didn’t last long, but the whole spat stood out because as intense as the rivalry between Mississippi State and South Carolina has been over the last six seasons, things have never gotten heated. And outside of that three-minute stretch,they didn’t on Sunday.
- Boston only had four points Sunday, a victim of South Carolina’s decision to run whenever possible. Staley was impressed by Boston’s willingness to sacrifice her stats to help the team. “We got her the ball three, four times tonight. No complaints,” Staley said. “She just kept gobbling up rebounds, blocking shots, running the floor.” Boston still had 11 rebounds and two blocks. In the three games, she averaged 11.3 rebounds, and was the main reason South Carolina set a tournament record for the most total rebounds in three games in a tournament. I actually voted for Boston for the all-tournament team, but it came down to a mental coin toss between Boston and Destanni Henderson.
- Henderson averaged 13 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds, scoring a career-high 21 against Arkansas. The all-tournament recognition was well-deserved for a player that doesn’t get enough credit for what she’s done this season.
- There was a lot of symmetry Sunday. It was one year to the day since South Carolina’s disappointing loss to Arkansas in last season’s tournament. And yours truly finally left the arena at 6:00 pm Sunday. That was the same location and day, exactly three weeks before the Elite Eight game that South Carolina hopes to be playing in (March 29, at 12:00 pm, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena).
- Greenville is signed to host one more SEC Tournament next year. In 2022 the tournament goes to Nashville, but that is the last trip to Music City for the foreseeable future. The SEC men’s tournament has Nashville booked until at least 2035. I have no inside information, but I would expect the SEC and Greenville to try to extend the deal. The final was attended by 9,971 fans, the sixth-largest crowd ever for a final. It was the most since 2012 and largest for a final outside of Nashville or Chattanooga. The total tournament attendance was 45,093. That is the fourth-highest total in tournament history, and largest for a site other than Nashville, which, as we mentioned, is not an option.I don’t know what the fan experience was like, but the media accommodations were strong (aside from only having one restroom).
- The players will get a few days off, then return to practice toward the end of the week. “Rest is important. It's hard to stay on like we've had to be over the past couple of months,” Staley said. “This team has really been focused when it was time to focus. They also are focused. Unfocused from a basketball standpoint, when it's time to be unfocused. They will be unfocused for the next few days, and rightfully so. They need to decompress a little bit.”
- There are concerns about how a coronavirus outbreak could affect NCAA tournament games. In California, Santa Clara County has banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people until April 1, which puts Stanford's ability to host the first two rounds of the tournament into question. Currently the NCAA has no plans to institute any restrictions, and the South Carolina state epidemiologist has said that there is "no reason" to cancel or limit large events.