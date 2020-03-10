We’ve got a full week off before selection Monday (Spring Break - Whoo!) and almost two weeks until the next set of games. So with a lot of time to kill, let’s look at this, that, and the other as we wrap up the SEC Tournament and wait for the NCAA Tournament. - Since Vic Schaefer took over at Mississippi State, the Gamecocks and Bulldogs have met in the postseason five times (four times in the SEC tournament final and once in the national championship game). The Gamecocks have won all five games by double figures. - South Carolina’s win, coupled with Baylor’s loss in its season finale, should put to rest any doubts that South Carolina will be the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. South Carolina was the top seed in both bracket reveals and is ranked #1 in the RPI, so unless the selection committee decides to penalize South Carolina for winning, it’s a done deal. “There wasn't a doubt, win, lose or draw this tournament,” Dawn Staley said. “I don't think anybody has the resume that we have. But this is the way you take that out of the question. I don't know what scenarios they could come up with. I mean, there's none that would fit the profile that we had. All the things the committee deems necessary for a team to be a No. 1 seed, No. 1 overall seed, I think we check all the boxes.”



- Mikiah Herbert Harrigan has moved into a tie with Alaina Coates for second place in career blocks, with 210. - During Saturday’s game, I noted that Aliyah Boston absorbs a lot of contact without fouls being called because she doesn’t react. I compared her to Alaina Coates, who also absorbed a lot of contact but was infamous for using her elbows to send a message to opponents and force officials to call the game tighter (Coates “liked” my tweet about it so I’m taking it as an endorsement). Mad KiKi must’ve thought the same thing, because she took it upon herself to be Boston’s enforcer. Boston and Mississippi State’s Yemiyah Morris got into a tie-up going for a rebound, and Herbert Harrigan took exception to what she thought was an extra push after the whistle. Herbert Harrigan jumped in to defend Boston, screaming at Morris. Both players were separated by teammates, and it never went beyond yelling. It continued a few minutes later when Jessika Carter blocked Herbert Harrigan’s shot and flexed, and they exchanged words. “If Aliyah is involved in it, you don't really have to worry about any confrontation,” Staley said. “She did say, She picked the wrong one. I'm thinking, she picked the wrong one meaning I'm going to stand up for myself. She meant, I don't want any part of that, I want to play basketball. Then comes KiKi, she wants all the smoke. She wants it all.” - The extracurriculars didn’t last long, but the whole spat stood out because as intense as the rivalry between Mississippi State and South Carolina has been over the last six seasons, things have never gotten heated. And outside of that three-minute stretch,they didn’t on Sunday.