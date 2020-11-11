GamecockCentral - WBB: Signing Day Information

All four commits could sign today or scatter the signings over the next week. Saniya Rivers and Sania Feagin have not announced when they will sign. Due to pandemic concerns they could be skipping the usual pomp and circumstance.

Bree Hall will hold her signing day ceremony at 6:30 on Wednesday, November 11. The ceremony at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Dayton will recognize Hall and three of her teammates who are all signing to play Division I basketball.

Raven Johnson will hold her signing ceremony on Friday, November 13th, at 7:30 at Westlake High. The ceremony will be virtual, with information on how to watch still to come. Johnson was hit with some tragic news. Her principal at Westlake High in Atlanta, Jamar Robinson, and his wife died in a drowning accident while vacationing in Puerto Rico. On social media, Johnson said that Robinson was one of her team’s biggest supporters and dedicated the upcoming season to him.

All four commits were recently named to the Naismith National Player of the Year Watch List. Here’s a refresher on each player:

Raven “Hollywood” Johnson 5-9 Point Guard (#2 overall/#1 point guard)

Accolades: 2020 - GACA AAAAAAA South Player of the Year; Atlanta Tip-Off Club Miss Georgia Basketball; AJC AAAAAAA Player of the Year; USA Today Atlanta Girls Athlete of the Year; USA Today Atlanta Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

2019 - AJC AAAAAAA Player of the Year.

2018 - AJC Honorable-Mention AAAAAAA All-State

What ESPN said: Johnson is a long-armed true point guard who brings out the best in teammates. Skill-wise, she has improved steadily, and her stock has continually increased year to year. She has always displayed a knack for making good decisions in the pick-and-roll game. Last season and into this summer, she proved to everyone that she can also be a threat from the 3-point line.

Saniya Rivers 6-0 Guard (#3 overall/#2 guard)

Accolades: 2020 - NCBCA 1st-team All-State in 2020; AP All-State in 2020; Gatorade State Player of the Year

2019 - USA Today North Carolina Player of the Year, AP North Carolina Co-Player-of-the-Year; Gatorade State Player of the Year

2018 - NCBCA 2nd-team All-State

What ESPN said: The 6-foot Rivers was one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2021 class before Dawn Staley landed her commitment. Defensively, she can guard anyone on the floor and can rebound with the best of them. She is a terror in the passing lanes and uses her length on the ball to disrupt ball handlers.

Sania Feagin 6-4 Forward (#4 overall/#1 forward)

Accolades: 2020 - Georgia Gatorade Player-of-the-Year; Finalist for USA Today Atlanta Girls Athlete of the Year; Finalist for USA Today Atlanta Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

2019 - AJC 2nd-team AAAAAA All-State.

2018 - AJC Honorable-Mention AAAAAA All-State.

What ESPN said: Simply put, Feagin is a gifted basketball player. The 6-foot-3 Gamecocks commit has elite length, size and skill with the physicality of a power forward. In addition to her presence, her passing stands out; she can make good reads out of the double team and in the high-low game.

Aubryanna “Bree” Hall 6-0 Guard (#14 overall/#5 guard)

Accolades: 2020 - OPSWA 2nd-team Division I Ohio

What ESPN said: She is disruptive defensively, and she also became more consistent from the 3-point line, increasing her 3-point percentage from 24.1% as a sophomore to 38.8% as a junior.