For the second straight game, South Carolina got off to a fast start then put it in cruise control for an easy win. Against Florida it was a 19-0 start that put South Carolina in control. The start against LSU wasn’t quite as emphatic, but was no less effective. South Carolina scored the first nine points of the game, and led by 11 midway through the quarter. A 9-0 run to end the quarter gave South Carolina a 29-11 lead.

The offensive numbers in the first quarter were staggering. South Carolina had seven assists on 10 baskets, made all three three-point attempts, missed just three shots, and shot 77 percent from the floor. The 29 points scored was the third-highest scoring quarter for South Carolina this season. It scored 33 twice, against Alabama State and ETSU, significantly weaker competition.





By halftime, it was a 45-23 lead. LSU came into the game allowing just 51 points per game, and South Carolina nearly matched that in the first half. South Carolina did match it midway through the third, and scored the most points allowed by LSU this season, becoming just the third team to score 60 (surpassed in the third quarter), and first team to score 70.





LSU established its defense in the second half, especially the fourth quarter. Dawn Staley tried to rest her starters in the fourth, but LSU cut the deficit to 16 with 5:50 to play, and Staley had to end the threat. Alexis Jennings checked back in and scored off an assist from Nelly Perry. After a stop, Perry scored on a layup of her own, and the lead was back to 20, and Jennings was back to the bench.





The Gamecocks got contributions throughout the lineup. Five Gamecocks scored at least six points in the first half. For the game, four scored in double figures, each starter had at least six points, and nine players had at least five points. Te’a Cooper led the way with 14 points, and Jennings, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and Bianca Jackson each had 10. Jennings also had seven rebounds, and LeLe Grissett had nine, ad the Gamecocks outrebounded the Tigers, normally a good rebounding team, 40-28.





For the game, South Carolina shot 50 percent and held LSU to 38 percent shooting.





Notes:

Elysa Wesolek travelled but did not play due to a sprained ankle. … Ayana Mitchell had 10 points and 11 rebounds for LSU. … Khayla Pointer had 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. … Tyasha Harris only scored six points, but added five assists. … South Carolina (4-0) and Mississippi State (3-0) are the last two teams undefeated in the SEC. Mississippi State plays at Auburn on Monday. … So get your popcorn ready, because South Carolina and Mississippi State meet Thursday in Starkville. It is the first of two meetings between the two this regular season.