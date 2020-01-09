But, like it did against Rhyne Howard a week earlier, South Carolina made Dungee a non-factor. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was the primary defender on Dungee, but South Carolina switched on screens to prevent open shots. When Dungee tried to drive, South Carolina funneled her to one side, where Aliyah Boston or Victaria Saxton were waiting to challenge the shot. Dawn Staley talked about the decision to put Herbert Harrigan on Dungee.

With its unorthodox offense and small lineup, Arkansas was a thorn in South Carolina’s side last season. Arkansas took South Carolina to the wire in the regular season and then bounced them in the SEC Tournament. Chelsea Dungee was nearly unstoppable in both games, scoring over thirty points both times and attempting a total of 24 free throws.

“That was probably the best decision to make because you don’t want to play around it,” Staley said. “KiKi took the challenge. Tuesday when we got together, she was like, ‘Let’s go!’ And that’s the reaction we wanted to get out of her.”

The results were tremendous. Dungee missed her first 11 shots, including three air balls, and her only points of the first half came on her first two free throws with 43.7 seconds left. Dungee finished with 14 points on 4-18 shooting, with just four free throw attempts and two turnovers in 36 minutes.

“We were locked in in practice going over their plays,” Herbert Harrigan said. “I just had to stay engaged, stay disciplined and be focused.”

“We do rely so much on her getting the basket and drawing some fouls,” Mike Neighbors said. “I figured it was going to be tough. She played so well (against South Carolina) last year, I would not have expected anything else out of coach and their staff.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina used its size advantage to dominate inside. Boston was an absolute force of nature. She finished with 19 points, 25 rebounds, and five blocks. She had 14 rebounds in the first 15 minutes, and was personally outrebounding Arkansas well into the third quarter.

“We rebounded the heck out of the basketball,” Staley said. “That was probably the key thing when it comes to this particular game. If they get ten more possessions they could make it really interesting.”

For the game, South Carolina had a 63-33 rebounding edge. Brea Beal added a career-high 12 rebounds in the effort. Herbert Harrigan added six, and Cooke and Tyasha Harris had five.

South Carolina led by 25 early in the fourth quarter, but let off the gas a little. Arkansas only needs a little bit of space to hit threes, and started getting it. Arkansas trimmed the lead all the way down to nine, but that was as close as it got. The first time Arkansas cut it to nine, Zia Cooke drove, who finished with 21 points on her 19th birthday, drew the foul, and hit a pair of free throws. The second time, with 1:30 to play, South Carolina was essentially able to play keep-away, and the game fittingly ended with another blocked shot and rebound by Boston,” who Neighbors described as “a force.”

“We talked about it and you can show it on film all you want, but until you get next to her and see how agile she is and how quickly she closes,” Neighbors said. “You think you’re open, but you’re not. We rushed some shots and then we got frustrated, and that’s never a good thing.”

Arkansas finished the game 12-30 from three, around its season averages. But it had to go 5-10 in the fourth, after it was down 25, to reach that mark. Arkansas shot just 38 percent for the game. South Carolina shot 42 percent, but that was hurt by a 5-17 fourth quarter.

South Carolina’s five starters logged heavy minutes, with all but Beal, who still played 25 minutes, playing over 30 minutes. Staley thought that played into the fourth quarter struggles, but said players just have to deal with it.

“I thought fatigue played a part,” Staley said. “I looked at both teams and tongues were hanging out.”

Alexis Tolefree led Arkansas with 22 points and Amber Ramirez added 20. Tolefree hit 5-10 from three, a little over her season average of 47 percent, but Ramirez was just 2-7, well under her season average of 46 percent.



Notes:

Boston finished one rebound short of the Gamecock team record. She bobbled a wide-open rebound to Cooke late in the third quarter that would have tied the record. She broke the freshman record of 19, previously held by A’ja Wilson. … The last player to have 20 points and 20 rebounds was Wilson, with 27 points and 24 rebounds against LSU in 2018. … South Carolina had 29 second chance points on 23 offensive rebounds, and 42 points in the paint. … Despite limited minutes, the South Carolina bench outscored the Arkansas bench 21-17. … Announced attendance was 10,234. … South Carolina’s next game is Sunday at Vanderbilt.