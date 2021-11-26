WBB: South Carolina routs Elon

#1 South Carolina (7-0) used a 16-0 third quarter run to hand Elon (4-1) a 79-38 loss.

Both teams entered the game undefeated, but against very different competition, so the Gamecocks were expected to make quick work of the Phoenix. Early on, it looked like it would be easy. They scored the first 10 points of the game, blocked six shots in the first quarter, and led 20-7 after one quarter.

But when Dawn Staley turned to the reserves in the second quarter, Elon made the Gamecocks sweat. South Carolina turned the ball over six times in the second quarter, allowed Elon to shoot 7-13 from the floor, and led just 25-21 after a 9-3 run by Elon. Staley put the starters back in and the Gamecocks finished the half on a 8-2 run to lead by ten at halftime.

“I told our team that we have to play better. The people that are coming in the game have to make an impact,” Staley said. “If you’re a good decision-maker you’re going to fit in with playing basketball and we have to play that way.”

South Carolina clamped down defensively in the second half. Elon missed nine straight shots during a 16-0 South Carolina run that put the Gamecocks in control. Elon shot just 20.7% in the second half and 14.3% in the fourth quarter. They turned the ball over eight times and grabbed just 10 second half rebounds. South Carolina outscored Elon 27-5 in the fourth, and Bria Harmon scored all five points.

“They really turned it up in the second half,” Charlotte Smith said. “They have so much length that they can really pressure you.”