WBB: South Carolina routs Elon
#1 South Carolina (7-0) used a 16-0 third quarter run to hand Elon (4-1) a 79-38 loss.
Both teams entered the game undefeated, but against very different competition, so the Gamecocks were expected to make quick work of the Phoenix. Early on, it looked like it would be easy. They scored the first 10 points of the game, blocked six shots in the first quarter, and led 20-7 after one quarter.
But when Dawn Staley turned to the reserves in the second quarter, Elon made the Gamecocks sweat. South Carolina turned the ball over six times in the second quarter, allowed Elon to shoot 7-13 from the floor, and led just 25-21 after a 9-3 run by Elon. Staley put the starters back in and the Gamecocks finished the half on a 8-2 run to lead by ten at halftime.
“I told our team that we have to play better. The people that are coming in the game have to make an impact,” Staley said. “If you’re a good decision-maker you’re going to fit in with playing basketball and we have to play that way.”
South Carolina clamped down defensively in the second half. Elon missed nine straight shots during a 16-0 South Carolina run that put the Gamecocks in control. Elon shot just 20.7% in the second half and 14.3% in the fourth quarter. They turned the ball over eight times and grabbed just 10 second half rebounds. South Carolina outscored Elon 27-5 in the fourth, and Bria Harmon scored all five points.
“They really turned it up in the second half,” Charlotte Smith said. “They have so much length that they can really pressure you.”
South Carolina had to rely on its starters more than it probably expected. Aliyah Boston had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Zia Cooke had 11 points, and Destanni Henderson had ten points. Brea Beal added nine points and a game-high eight rebounds, and Victaria Saxton had six points and five rebounds.
“I thought for the most part we were a little sluggish, but they fought through,” Staley said.
“We can’t change how we play for anybody. That was big for this game,” Beal said. “We definitely have to lock in and continue playing how we play.”
South Carolina’s reserves got to pad the stats a little in the fourth quarter. Kamilla Cardoso and Sania Feagin had nice chemistry on the front line, as each was able to set up the other for baskets and Cardoso told Feagin where to go on defense. Cardoso had seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Feagin had career-highs with nine points, four rebounds, and two assists.
“She really does understand what we want to do and she’s making the most of her minutes,” Staley said.
Notes:
Victoria Saxton controlled the opening tip, tapping it to Aliyah Boston who scored just two seconds into the game, perhaps the fastest basket I’ve ever seen. … SOuth Carolina was 17-23 from the line. Elon was 1-1. ... A’ja Wilson attended the game and received a very loud ovation when introduced during a timeout. … South Carolina blocked a season-high 13 shots. … Olivia Thompson hit a three-pointer late in the game. … South Carolina outrebounded Elon 45-21 and was plus-30 in points in the paint. … Ariana Nance led Elon with 13 points. … South Carolina’s next game is Monday against North Carolina A&T.
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.