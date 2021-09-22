WBB: South Carolina's schedule is loaded

South Carolina finally released its 2021-22 schedule, and it does not disappoint. A challenging schedule is nothing new - the Gamecocks played the toughest schedule in the nation last season - but the 2021-22 schedule is ridiculous.

South Carolina plays defending national champion Stanford, and potentially two games against fellow Final Four participant UConn. The NCAA recently released its preseason power rankings. South Carolina led the way, followed by UConn, Stanford, Maryland, and NC State, all opponents this season. South Carolina could also meet Oregon, ranked seventh, in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

In total, the Gamecocks will play at least 14 games, and as many as 16, against teams that participated in last season’s NCAA Tournament. They play all three of the other number one seeds and, two each of the two, three, and four seeds.

Additionally, South Carolina will play up to 13 games against teams that finished last season ranked in the top 25. And that doesn’t include Duke, which saw its season cut short due to COVID. There are just two guarantee games and one of those opponents, North Carolina A&T, is a defending conference champion.

The good news is that South Carolina gets Maryland, Stanford, and UConn at home (plus Clemson). The bad news is that five of the first six games are on the road. Two years ago, South Carolina visited Maryland on November 10, the first weekend of the season. At the time, it was the earliest meeting between top ten teams ever. This year South Carolina will top that, playing at NC State November 9, the first day of the season. It will certainly be a top ten matchup, and could be a top five game.