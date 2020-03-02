As the top overall seed, South Carolina would get to stay close to home in the Greenville region. The other number one seeds were Baylor, Oregon, and Maryland. South Carolina was paired with #2 UCLA, #3 NC State, and #4 Oregon State. The only other SEC team in the top 16 was Mississippi State at 11 (a 3 seed).

The entire top 16 seeds are

1. South Carolina

2. Oregon

3. Baylor

4. Maryland

5. Louisville

6. UConn

7. Stanford

8. UCLA

9. Northwestern

10. NC State

11. Mississippi State

12. Gonzaga

13. Iowa

14. Arizona

15. Oregon State

16. DePaul

Since the first reveal a month ago, Maryland jumped from 8 to 4, and Northwestern jumped from 16 to 9. Otherwise little has changed.

The seeds are considered a “snapshot.” They did not build on the first release (which also had South Carolina the top overall seed), and reflect the seeding at this point in time, not rankings that teams will build on going forward. However, with only the conference tournaments remaining, South Carolina's hold on a number one seed, if not the top overall seed, seems secure.

South Carolina has arguably the most impressive resume in the country. South Carolina is ranked #1 in both the AP and coaches polls, as well as the RPI. The Gamecocks have 11 wins over ranked opponents, most in the country. They also have eight wins over RPI top 25 teams and 14 over RPI top 50 teams.

“They’re good. After playing 30 games, you are who you are, and this team is good,” Dawn Staley said Sunday. “We’ve been tested throughout this entire season. They’ve passed the test and they are good no doubt about it.”