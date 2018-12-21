SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks used a dominant third quarter to roll past Temple, 86-60.

Christmas came early for the Gamecocks, in the form of a three-pointer. South Carolina made a season-high 15 threes and shot 48 percent from behind the arc.



South Carolina led 44-35 at halftime, comfortably ahead but not in control of the game. That changed in the third quarter. South Carolina made its first three attempts from behind the arc, and five of its first six as it outscored Temple 21-3 in the first 5:27 of the quarter. Te’a Cooper and Tyasha Harris were the stars of the run. Cooper scored eight of her 16 points and Harris had seven of her 12 during the third quarter.

The third quarter wasn’t just about offense. South Carolina held Temple to 2-17 shooting, just 11.8 percent. Temple was 0-5 from three and just 2-4 from the free throw line. For the game, South Carolina held Temple to 34 percent shooting.

