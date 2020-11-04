South Carolina hasn’t released its schedule yet but we officially know the date for the annual game against UConn.

The Huskies released their schedule Tuesday afternoon and it included the Gamecocks. The game is slated for Monday, February 8. The game will be played at Gampel Pavilion, where the Huskies are playing all of their home games this season, and fans will not be allowed to attend UConn basketball games this season. UConn normally plays select games in Hartford.

The game is a rare sense of normalcy this season. South Carolina and UConn have played each other each February since 2015. Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma were committed to playing this season, but it wasn’t clear they’d be able to play during conference season, as conferences have moved to limit exposure during the conference season.