WBB: South Carolina-UConn game set
South Carolina hasn’t released its schedule yet but we officially know the date for the annual game against UConn.
The Huskies released their schedule Tuesday afternoon and it included the Gamecocks. The game is slated for Monday, February 8. The game will be played at Gampel Pavilion, where the Huskies are playing all of their home games this season, and fans will not be allowed to attend UConn basketball games this season. UConn normally plays select games in Hartford.
The game is a rare sense of normalcy this season. South Carolina and UConn have played each other each February since 2015. Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma were committed to playing this season, but it wasn’t clear they’d be able to play during conference season, as conferences have moved to limit exposure during the conference season.
UConn leads the all-time series 8-1, but the only loss was a lopsided 70-52 defeat last season in Columbia. UConn has won all three meetings in Storrs, along with the lone meeting in Hartford and the NCAA Tournament game in Albany, NY. South Carolina is 1-3 in Columbia.
South Carolina has not announced any other games on its schedule. Staley said three weeks ago she expected the SEC schedule to be finalized within a week, but still nothing has been announced. At that time, Staley said she expects to play Temple and an unknown multi-team event. She was trying to keep the Clemson game on the schedule, but was not optimistic. She later said in an Instagram live that she expected to play NC State on December 3, a possible top ten game. After UConn and NC State, South Carolina can schedule five other non-conference games to schedule, plus the multi-team event. If South Carolina does not play a multi-team event, it can schedule seven more games.