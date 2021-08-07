WBB: Staley and Wilson lead USA to Gold

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson helped lead Team USA to a record seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal.

The Americans held off upstart Japan 90-75 for their 55th consecutive Olympic win. The Japanese gave the Americans fits in their first meeting in the group stage. Japan makes up for its lack of size with three-point shooting, a frenetic pace, and crisp, efficient cutting and passing. But the Japanese have no answer for the Americans’ size.

In blowout wins over Australia and Serbia, Staley was able to rest Wilson and Brittney Griner in the second half. They were fresh - and dominant - in the gold medal game. Griner scored 30 points with five rebounds, while Wilson, playing on her 25th birthday, had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and five blocks (an American Olympic single-game record). Fittingly, they finished tied for the scoring lead for the Olympics. About the only thing Wilson didn’t do was make breakaway layups: she was 0-2 for the Olympics.

The road to the seventh gold medal was sometimes rocky. The Olympics were delayed by a year due to the pandemic, and when the American team finally got together, they dropped exhibition games against the WNBA All-Stars and Australia. In three sometimes uninspiring wins in the group stage, Wilson had to play the hero. Things started to click in the elimination stage, and by the gold medal game Team USA was in cruise control.

Team USA’s current winning streak dates back to the bronze medal game in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The streak began in earnest four years later, with a barnstorming team that featured Staley as a player. A two-year run culminated in a dominant gold medal run in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The success of that team led to the creation of the WNBA and the birth of modern women’s basketball.