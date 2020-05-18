Dawn Staley asked Gamecock fans to send cards to her sister, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Staley revealed that her older sister Tracey was recently diagnosed with leukemia and is in the hospital. She asked fans to send get well cards to help keep her spirits high, but added a twist. Staley asked everyone who sends a card to include coins or dollar bills in the card. It is a reference to a family tradition they shared with their late mother, Estelle, who died of Alzheimer’s-related illness in 2017. They would shake their cards as soon as they got them to see if any money fell out.

All the money collected will be donated to charity. Cards can be sent to:

Tracey Underwood

5 Richland Medical Park

East Room 1127 Bed 1

Columbia, SC 29203