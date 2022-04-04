WBB: Staley, Gamecocks Win Their Second National Championship

Two separate people, that don't watch women's basketball normally, texted me last night at the end of the first quarter when the Gamecocks led 22-8 and said: "it's over." While I cautioned them both that there was still a lot of game left to be played, there was already a sense that South Carolina was locked in and that they were simply the better team. While UConn did make their run in the second quarter to close the gap, much of the game felt ho-hum as the Gamecocks marched toward inevitability. Throughout the whole season, South Carolina has been the best team in the country, the only question that remained this post-season was whether or not they could play like it every night of the tournament. As the clock hit zero on Sunday night, the whole nation had their answer. On the backs of a star performance from Destanni Henderson (26 points) and another double-double from Aliyah Boston (11 points, 16 rebounds) the Gamecocks handed UConn its first-ever Finals loss in 12 tries and captured South Carolina's second WBB National Title in two tries (2017 and 2022). With the win, Dawn Staley becomes just the sixth head coach in women's NCAA tournament history to win more than one national championship.