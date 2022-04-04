WBB: Staley, Gamecocks Win Their Second National Championship
Two separate people, that don't watch women's basketball normally, texted me last night at the end of the first quarter when the Gamecocks led 22-8 and said: "it's over." While I cautioned them both that there was still a lot of game left to be played, there was already a sense that South Carolina was locked in and that they were simply the better team. While UConn did make their run in the second quarter to close the gap, much of the game felt ho-hum as the Gamecocks marched toward inevitability. Throughout the whole season, South Carolina has been the best team in the country, the only question that remained this post-season was whether or not they could play like it every night of the tournament. As the clock hit zero on Sunday night, the whole nation had their answer. On the backs of a star performance from Destanni Henderson (26 points) and another double-double from Aliyah Boston (11 points, 16 rebounds) the Gamecocks handed UConn its first-ever Finals loss in 12 tries and captured South Carolina's second WBB National Title in two tries (2017 and 2022). With the win, Dawn Staley becomes just the sixth head coach in women's NCAA tournament history to win more than one national championship.
Defense Wins Championships
South Carolina was led throughout the post-season by their defense, and last night was no exception. The Gamecocks outrebounded UConn by 49-24, including a 21-6 advantage on offensive boards. They also limited UConn star Guard Paige Bueckers to just 14 points and just 1-3 from 3-pt land. Bueckers has averaged about 21 PPG this season. She did have a short run in the second quarter. UConn (30-6) trailed by 16 in the second quarter before Bueckers scored nine points in the second to get the Huskies within 35-27 at the half. After that run, Bueckers scored just 4 points in the second half. After holding the Huskies 25 points under their season scoring average Sunday, The Gamecocks extended a streak of 47-straight games where South Carolina held its opponent to under their season average for scoring.
Henderson Taking Over
The reason the game never got too close for comfort was because of the well-timed and stellar play of Destanni Henderson. She closed the 3rd quarter with a three-point play and then scored four quick points at the beginning of the 4th. The senior point guard scored a career-high 26 points in the game, including 10 in the crucial 4th quarter stretch to put the Huskies away for good.
Welcome Home
The Gamecocks fly out of Minneapolis on Monday morning and will hold a Welcome Home Event outside Colonial Life Arena after arriving back in Columbia. Continue to check the team's social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information.