WBB: Staley profiled in Netflix series
Dawn Staley is one of five coaches profiled in an upcoming Netflix series produced by LeBron James.
“The Playbook” is a five-part series that will debut on Netflix on September 22. In addition to Staley, the series will feature NBA coach Doc Rivers, soccer coaches Jill Ellis (US women) and José Mourinhoand, and Patrick Mouratoglou (Serena Williams’ tennis coach).
A press release describes the series:
“‘The Playbook’ profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies.”
The trailer for the series debuted September 10, with Staley tweeting her excitement.
@Netflix and not chill but let’s get hyped up baby! @TheSpringHillCo @KingJames @mavcarter appreciate you choosing this Philly girl to share us @GamecockWBB with the world! Starts September 22! For your viewing pleasure!! #StriveForGreatness https://t.co/IwpF5XW8Vs— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) September 10, 2020
The series is produced by TheSpringHill Company which was founded by James and his long-time business partner Maverick Carter, who are listed as executive producers. The company has produced a variety of projects, most notably the upcoming Space Jam sequel.