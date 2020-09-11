Dawn Staley is one of five coaches profiled in an upcoming Netflix series produced by LeBron James.

“The Playbook” is a five-part series that will debut on Netflix on September 22. In addition to Staley, the series will feature NBA coach Doc Rivers, soccer coaches Jill Ellis (US women) and José Mourinhoand, and Patrick Mouratoglou (Serena Williams’ tennis coach).

A press release describes the series:

“‘The Playbook’ profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies.”