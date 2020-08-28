Dawn Staley met with media via Zoom for about 35 minutes Friday afternoon. She spoke passionately about the work stoppages across sports, racial issues facing blacks, voting, and the upcoming season.

- It was a footnote as Staley spoke on more important topics, but she did say that the plan as of today is to start basketball season on time. There are contingency plans to delay the start date ten days or longer. Basketball has the advantage of using football and soccer as “guinea pigs.”

-Staley talked about her feelings after seeing unarmed Jacob Blake shot in the back seven times. “It’s frustrating. It’s tiresome. (....) I don’t know how many more we’ll have to witness. (...) I hope I don’t get to a place where I’m numb.”

- Staley did not participate in Friday’s march in downtown Columbia (she was visiting her sister), but Destiny Littleton was marching. The team has a Zoom meeting scheduled for Friday night. Staley also said she is inspired by Laeticia Amihere’s commitment to social issues. “She might be the Prime Minister of Canada one day.”

- In the past few years Staley has become more outspoken about racial inequality and political issues. She said there was no particular moment that inspired her to become more vocal, but it is part of her embrace of South Carolina. “My purpose coming down here was more than winning national championships, and now I know what it was.” She also said, “I’m on this zoom call because I put out a tweet. (...) If you are getting a response from someone, then they hear you. They may not like it, but they hear you.”

She also said, “If I Tweet something, it comes from the heart,” adding, “I’ve got thick skin.”