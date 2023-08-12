The 2024 recruiting class is off and running for Dawn Staley, and the momentum is still going strong.

The Gamecocks are back on the trail, scoring a commitment from point guard Maddy McDaniel out of prep powerhouse Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Md. She made her announcement official during the Elite 24 Under Armour Next game in Atlanta live on ESPNU, a game she played in on the same team as fellow South Carolina target Joyce Edwards.

McDaniel took her official visit to South Carolina in June, and the 5-foot-8 point guard is rated as the third-best player in the nation at her position for the class of 2024 by ESPN as well as the top player in Maryland. She lost a key developmental season in 2020 after COVID-19 shut down her season after just five games, and then lost another season in 2021 after tearing her ACL, an injury she had surgery on in March of 2021.

She returned to the court in December, and never looked back.

She became a two-time First-Team All-WCAC (Washington Catholic Athletic Conference) player and was also named MaxPreps’ Maryland Girls High School Basketball player of the year.

Her entry to the program is another name in a crowded point guard room. Raven Johnson has the keys to the position for the 2023-24 season, and local product MiLaysia Fulwiley is already generating significant buzz going into her true freshman season.

South Carolina beat out finalists Tennessee, Georgia and Duke for the point guard's commitment.

