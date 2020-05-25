Gamecock target and 2021 top-30 guard Aubryanna “Bree” Hall will announce her commitment Monday.

Hall is a 6-0 guard from Huber Heights, Ohio, just north of Dayton. Hall is close to current Gamecock Zia Cooke, a Toledo native, and has spoken about their friendship. South Carolina’s game at Dayton last season was a chance to play in Hall’s backyard, and Hall also visited South Carolina in February.

Earlier this month, Hall announced a top seven of South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas, although she has not been able to visit Mississippi State or Texas due to Coronavirus travel restrictions. Hall has had a scholarship offer from South Carolina since 2018

Hall is ranked 26th overall by HoopGurlz and the tenth best guard. She is considered a strong defender and capable scorer who averaged 21.7 points per game as a junior. She is a good mid-range shooter who needs to improve her three-point shooting to maximize her potential.