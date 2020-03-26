Women’s basketball in the SEC is increasingly becoming a two-team competition, with everyone else playing catch up. South Carolina and Mississippi State have combined to win every regular season and tournament title for the past six seasons, and the two have faced off in the tournament final four times (plus that little old NCAA championship game), with South Carolina winning every time. How have these two programs, neither a traditional power, been able to separate themselves from the rest of a traditionally strong conference? Fan support is one reason, albeit one that is hard to quantify. Let’s start with South Carolina. For the sixth straight season the Gamecocks led the nation in attendance. It’s old hat at this point - big building, lots of wins, a (recent) tradition of a superb fan experience - and it’s not surprising that one of the best teams drew the largest crowds. During those same six seasons, South Carolina has won a national championship, five SEC tournament titles, four regular season titles, and averaged over 30 wins a season, so it makes sense that fan support would follow. During that span, South Carolina has seen the average attendance rise and fall, from a high of 14,364 in 2015-16 to a low of 10,406 last season, with this season’s 12,218 nicely in the middle. But it has been the only program to consistently draw over 10,000* fans per game during that time frame. Let’s dive a little deeper into the numbers. *I am aware that the announced attendance is seldom the actual attendance. After one game this season, the announced attendance jumped by 500 between the unofficial box score and the official box score because the latter led to a nice round number. But everybody does that among the big programs because they want the good-looking numbers. Programs with low attendance tend not bother with massaging the attendance figures, which only makes the figures look smaller. We go with announced attendance because that’s what we have. Oregon joined South Carolina in the 10,000-plus club this season, the only two programs that drew five figures. They also stood out in another way: the schools’ women’s basketball teams out-drew the men’s basketball teams. The South Carolina women have outdrawn the men in four of the last six seasons, but it is still a fairly rare occurrence nationally. The women’s teams at South Carolina, Oregon, Mississippi State, UConn, and Notre Dame outdrew their male counterparts this season.**

Here are the average attendance numbers for South Carolina: Season WBB (games-average) MBB 2019-’20 15 - 12,218 17 - 12,180 2018-’19 17 - 10,406 17 - 11,472 2017-’18 16 - 13,287 15 - 12,618 2016-’17 16 - 12,277 18 - 13,396 2015-’16 17 - 14,364 19 - 11,995 2014-’15 16- 12,293 16 - 11,520 **I didn’t go back six years for every school, because I’m already too far down this rabbit hole. Nor did I look at every school for this season, because I’m not a masochist and I’m really only interested in the top programs. So I looked at the top ten in women’s basketball attendance and the rest of the SEC. South Carolina and Mississippi State (7,681), along with Tennessee (8,645) are at the forefront for the SEC. It’s not surprising to see Tennessee near the top in attendance. For many years the Lady Vols were synonymous with women’s basketball, and the Tennessee fan base tends to support women’s basketball no matter who is playing. But Mississippi State and South Carolina are the nouveau riche, and they are part of a new wave of programs with big wins, big crowds, and big checkbooks. The rest of the SEC isn’t necessarily keeping up. After those three, every other program is averaging less than 5,000 fans per game. That includes top 25 programs like Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M, a program that won a national championship in 2011 and was the preseason pick to win the SEC, but averaged just 3,798 fans this season despite being the preseason pick to win the SEC. As much as probably any program in the country, the Aggies are proof that wins alone don’t bring fans to games, a fact not lost on Texas A&M coach Gary Blair. “I’d like to give South Carolina a lot of credit for giving the rest of the country the blueprint on how to run a game, how to have a concourse full of things for kids, adults, and everything,” Blair said. “That’s missing in the women’s game because we’re so worried about saving money in the women’s game, and y’all are all about spending money and winning championships. Give your administration a lot of credit. Y’all know how to show off a national championship. We’ve won one, and you’ve won one, but how you’ve sold it up on the concourse is a lot better than how we’ve sold ours. We’ll work on trying to copy some of your ideas.” Gamecock home games have the big crowds, but also flame launchers, smoke machines, pregame music, halftime shows, everything the men’s team has. For Gamecock fans who only go to home games, it may be surprising that this is definitely the exception, not the rule. Many women’s basketball programs are operated the same way they were 20 years ago, with more in common with the so-called Olympic sports than men’s basketball. Blair’s Aggies, to his dismay, are also their own worst enemy - proof that the amount of money spent and the amount of wins aren’t always equal. And that is what frustrates him. Blair took over at Texas A&M in 2003, when the Aggies had seven straight losing seasons and had never won more than five games in a Big 12 season. By 2011 he won a national championship. Texas A&M was a favorite to win the SEC this season before injuries derailed their season, and Blair is frustrated by the sense that Texas A&M is not giving him the resources to sustain the success he built.

“If you remember back, ten years ago, South Carolina was in the bottom of the league,” Blair said. “Seventeen years ago, our conference office was probably better than Texas A&M. Mississippi State was in the bottom of the league. Arkansas was near the bottom of the league. Look what all four of those programs have done. It’s a cycle, it’s coaching, it’s the ability to do things the right way. That’s what we’re trying to do is to stay up.” Blair was at Arkansas before Texas A&M and despite his success there he reportedly made the move to the struggling Aggies in part because Arkansas refused to pay Blair what he felt he was worth. Now Blair is making between $800,000-900,000 a season.*** ***Head coaching salaries, as you know, are difficult to pin down due to creative use of bonuses and vague annual increases. I’m going off the best available information. It doesn’t help that several of the top coaches are at private universities that don’t have to report salaries. For example, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer is believed to have a clause in her contract that forbids her from discussing her salary. Blair’s salary isn’t chump change, but it’s also a discount for a coach with a national championship on his resume. In fact, Blair is the lowest paid active coach with an NCAA Championship, as every other championship coach is making at least $1.2 million (led by Geno Auriemma’s $2.4 million per season and excluding Tara VanDerveer’s unknown pay). I’m not suggesting he is unhappy with his salary - he hasn’t said that. But Blair can surely look around and see where things are headed. Blair heads up a second tier that includes Tennessee’s Kellie Harper and Georgia’s Joni Taylor, who are each making around $750,000 a year, despite being relatively unproven. Arkansas is paying Blair’s former assistant Mike Neighbors around $600,00 a season, but they also paid a $1 million buyout to get him. That is middle of the pack in the SEC, in line with Auburn’s Terri Williams-Flournay and LSU’s Nikki Fargas, who make about the same. All are respected coaches, but none with the same resume as Blair. (And then there's the third tier, at Florida, Missouri, and Alabama, where the programs are clearly run on a shoestring budget. Vanderbilt has not disclosed Stephanie White’s salary.) But the upper class in coaching salaries is the nouveau riche that Blair was talking about. Kentucky is paying Matthew Mitchell $1.26 million per season. Mitchell only has one SEC regular season championship, back in 2012, but he has gone to three Elite Eights, is Kentucky’s all-time winningest coach, and has brought some stability to a program that hasn’t traditionally had any. And then you have Vic Schaefer and Dawn Staley. Schaefer’s last extension gives him a slightly higher salary ($1.6 million per season with annual increases) than Staley ($1.5 million with annual increases that top out at $2.1 million in 2024-25, the final season). That puts both near the top five nationally, behind Auriemma, Baylor’s Kim Mulkey ($1.9 million) and Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw (believed to be $1.7 million). Schaefer and Staley are well aware that their respective administrations aren’t paying them to lose. They have to use the resources provided to them, and recruiting is a key component to that. This is where you have a chicken and egg conundrum. Fan support and winning help recruiting, but you need to recruit to win, and you need to win to develop a fan base. It takes a smart coaching hire, and a little luck (both programs got their initial spark when some in-state recruits opted to stay home rather than play for a traditional power, and Pat Summitt’s illness and early retirement took Tennessee out of contention), to provide the spark to get the wheel turning. That’s why it’s not as simple as just administrations spending money. “You have to have administrators who really don't get in your way,” Staley said after the SEC tournament final. “They provide. We're provided whatever we need to land the top recruits in the country. Whether we deliver on that each year, it's on us. We feel like we get everything that we need to get what we need to get done. I think what's happened for us, just aside from an administrative standpoint, it's our fans, the way we're able to create a home-court advantage. We make it look like other national championship teams.” Schaefer agreed that the key to program building begins with the ability to recruit. Both programs have been recruiting at a high level for several years, with South Carolina’s 2019 freshman class just the cherry on top.