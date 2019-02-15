Ticket information is now available for the potential NCAA Women's Basketball First and Second Round games, hosted by the University of South Carolina Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24 at Halton Arena in Charlotte, N.C.

Full tournament booklets will be available for Gamecock Club members only beginning at 12 p.m. ET today for $30 each. The general public can purchase ticket booklets beginning at 10 a.m. ET Monday, Feb. 25 for $33 each. All booklets include one general admission ticket for all three games (Friday and Sunday). To purchase a booklet, visit GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets.

Single-session tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, March 19, beginning at 10 a.m. ET and will be $15 each for adults and $5 for youth ages 17 and under. College student tickets, which will be available on the day of each session, will be $5 each.

In order to host First and Second Round games, the Gamecocks must be one of the NCAA Selection Committee's top-16 seeds when the tournament field is revealed Monday, March 18.

