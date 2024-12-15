WBB: USF Preview

(Photo by Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Greenville News)

Who: #3 South Carolina (9-1) vs. South Florida (5-5). Columbia, SC Time/TV: 2:00 on SEC Network. Line: Will update when a line is available. It will be Gamecocks by a lot. History: South Carolina leads 1-0, 76-45 on March 19, 2023. The only meeting between two schools came in a second round NCAA Tournament game that Gamecocks hosted in 2023. The Gamecocks shook off a slow start in front of the home crowd burying the Bulls with a 43-16 second half. That game would mark the last time the Freshies would play a game at the Colonial Life Arena in a Gamecock uniform. Zia Cooke led all scorers with 21 points. Aliyah Boston recorded her 8,421st double-double in Columbia with both 11 points and rebounds. Carolina won the rebounding battle 55-28. Last Meeting: See above.

Scouting the Bulls

I'm sure how Bulls coach Jose Fernandez communicates with his team. He must have the same translation technology that the United Nations uses. South Florida's roster features players from 11 countries and five continents. The United States, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, Ivory Coast, Finland, France, Democratic Republic of Congo, Brazil, Israel and last but certainly not least, Latvia are all represented on the USF roster. Amongst that global roster are a few familiar names. USF's assist leader (5.1 apg) is former Missouri guard Mama Dembele. South Florida's best all-around player and leading scorer is Sammie Puisis. The 6'1 super-senior is in her sixth season of college basketball. Three with Florida State and three with USF. She's averaging 13.5 ppg game and shooting 42% from 3-point range. Puisis missed all but one game last season after she injured her left knee in practice. The other Bull we're going to highlight is their best shooter Vittoria Blasigh. The Italian guard is connecting on just under 46% of her three-point attempts this season. If the Bulls are going to hang around on Sunday, she will have to hit her long range shots. She made five threes against Louisville and six against Vanderbilt. The Bulls have shown no fear in their out-of-conference scheduling this season. USF has played, and lost, to UConn (37 points), Vanderbilt (13 points), Louisville (4 points), Mississippi State (7) and TCU (39 points). Despite the challenging non-conference schedule the Bulls currently set at 96 in the NET rankings.

Round' the SEC

ESPN's latest Bracketology includes 10 SEC Teams in the field and one in the first four out. LSU and Tennessee are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the leagues but as usual- LSU has played a light non-conference schedule and needed 4th quarter comebacks to beat both Washington and Stanford. Tennessee has a win over a "ranked" Iowa team but make no mistake, the Hawkeyes miss a player off last year's roster. Alabama, Carolina, Mississippi State, Texas, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Kentucky all have one loss. South Carolina and Texas are 1-and-2 in the NET Rankings. LSU is number 13, Oklahoma is 15, Ole Miss is 18, Mississippi State 21, Bama 23, Tennessee 26 and Kentucky is 34. South Carolina gets three games to pad some stats before conference play begins. Following USF, Carolina hosts Charleston Southern and Wofford. Following the loss to UCLA, the Gamecocks have routed three ranked teams by an average of 28 pts.

Prediction: Dawn finds some minutes for some players that haven't played much making the score closer than the game actually will be. Gamecocks 87-58.