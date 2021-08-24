WBB: Watkins announces top four

Columbia native Ashlyn Watkins announced her top four Tuesday.

Watkins’ top four is South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Mississippi State.

Watkins has kept her recruitment quiet and the announcement of a top four was a bit of a surprise. A list of her alleged finalists circulated online a couple months ago, but it didn’t come from Watkins. At the time she indicated she didn’t intend to announce her finalists.

Watkins has said she won’t announce her decision until the November signing period.

Watkins attends Cardinal Newman in Columbia, where she is coached by former Gamecock Asia Dozier. She is ranked 12th overall in the 2022 class and is the fourth-ranked post. Watkins is 6-3 and a superb athlete who has dunked in a game numerous times - enough to lose count.

Watkins played for the same UAA team as current Gamecocks Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso, FBC United. In addition Ridge View star Malaysia Fulwiley, a Gamecock target for 2023 plays for FBC United. Watkins led Cardinal Newman to the 2021 SCISA state title while averaging 16.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.7 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game.

Although listed as a post, Watkins probably projects as more of a four. She has a face-up game and open-court ability in addition to post skills. Along with her athleticism, that makes her effective in space away from the basket.