WBB: Watkins commits to South Carolina

Watkins played for the same UAA team as current Gamecocks Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso, FBC United. In addition Keenan star Malaysia Fulwiley, a Gamecock target for 2023 plays for FBC United. Watkins led Cardinal Newman to the 2021 SCISA state title while averaging 16.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.7 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game.

Watkins attends Cardinal Newman in Columbia, where she is coached by former Gamecock Asia Dozier. She is ranked 12th overall in the 2022 class and is the fourth-ranked post. Watkins is 6-3 and has dunked in a game numerous times - enough to lose count. She may be the best high school athlete since Candace Parker, and the best to ever join the Gamecocks.

Watkins kept her recruitment fairly quiet. She released a top four of South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Mississippi State in late August, but only took two official visits, to North Carolina (in September) and South Carolina (Halloween weekend).

Although listed as a post, Watkins probably projects as more of a four. She has a face-up game and open-court ability in addition to post skills. Along with her athleticism, that makes her effective in space.

Watkins is the last of three dominos to fall for the Gamecocks in the early signing period. The first fell the wrong way when forward Janiah Barker committed to Georgia on October 21. The second fell when East Clarendon guard Talaysia Cooper, the 18th-ranked overall prospect, committed on October 23 (she officially signed on the first day of the signing period, November 10).

The Gamecocks hope there are more dominoes to follow in future classes. They have made it a priority to keep top talent in the state, and after a few years without elite recruits, Cooper and Watkins are the first in a slew of talented in-state prospects that includes 2023’s Milaysia Fulwiley and Riley Stack and 2024’s Joyce Edwards, the top-ranked prospect in her class.