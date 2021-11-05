WBB: Watkins Sets Date

South Carolina target Ashlyn Watkins has set a commitment date. Watkins will make her announcement in a ceremony on the final day of the early signing period, November 17.

Watkins attends Cardinal Newman in Columbia, where she is coached by former Gamecock Asia Dozier. She is ranked 12th overall in the 2022 class and is the fourth-ranked post. Watkins is 6-3 and has dunked in a game numerous times - enough to lose count. She may be the best high school athlete since Candace Parker, and the best to ever join the Gamecocks.

Watkins played for the same UAA team as current Gamecocks Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso, FBC United. In addition Keenan star Malaysia Fulwiley, a Gamecock target for 2023 plays for FBC United. Watkins led Cardinal Newman to the 2021 SCISA state title while averaging 16.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.7 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game.

Watkins kept her recruitment fairly quiet. She released a top four of South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Mississippi State in late August, but only took two official visits, to North Carolina (in September) and South Carolina (Halloween weekend).