WBB: Weekly Preview: Auburn and Tennessee
Who: #1 South Carolina (23-1, 11-1) vs. Auburn (9-14, 1-11)Time/TV: 7:00 PM SEC NetworkLine: SC -28.5, Total 125.5History: All-time SC leads 26-21, AD, (After Dawn), SC leads 14-3. SC has won 11 in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news