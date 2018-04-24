GamecockCentral.com

Dawn Staley added a late addition to South Carolina's 2018 recruiting class last week when Charleston (S.C.) Northwood Academy forward Elysa Wesolek switched her pledge from Western Kentucky to South Carolina. This Tuesday, Wesolek made it official when she signed a financial aid agreement to attend the University.

“Elysa is a dynamic player who can play multiple spots on the floor,” Staley said in a statement. “Her ability to rebound and shoot the ball from both the paint and the perimeter with complement our team. What excites us equally is that Elysa is a proven winner with three state championships under her belt; and we look forward to her bringing that championship mindset to Gamecock Nation.”

Wesolek originally committed to WKU last August and eventually signed with the school, but was released from her letter of intent when head coach Michelle Clark-Heard left WKU for Cincinnati.

"Dawn Staley and her staff have worked very hard to build a great tradition with a winning program," Wesolek said. "I want to be part of it because I’m used to winning. USC is a national powerhouse and they have the best fan base in the country."

The 6-foot-1 three-star prospect is ranked the No. 47 forward in the country by ESPNW.

Wesolek had been in contact with Staley for a two weeks and took an official visit to South Carolina this weekend before announcing her commitment on Twitter.

Wesolek helped Northwood Academy to three 3A state championships. Scoring over 1,000 points in her career, she has earned South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) 3A Player of the Year honors, first-team All-Lowcountry recognition and was a three-time SCISA All-State selection.

As a senior, she posted 19.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Wesolek is the third member of the Gamecocks 2018 class, joining point guard Destanni Henderson and forward Victaria Saxton, both five-star prospects.