It has taken a while to process that there will be no NCAA tournaments, but reality is starting to set in. It’s an especially painful reality for the Gamecocks, the favorites to win a tournament that will never be played.

I’m not sure anyone has finished processing just what it means, not only just as a fan, but for the players, for the people who make a living off the tournaments, for the economic and legal questions we’re only beginning to ask.

The cynic in me says this is just another instance of the Chicken Curse. Of course it would happen the year the Gamecocks are favorites to win the national championship. Of course it would rob a team with a magically perfect roster and a path to the Final Four that never leaves South Carolina of a chance to prove its legacy. This will go down as the greatest “What if?” in Gamecock sports history. More than Navy, more than Marquez North, more than Coppin State or Sindarius Thornwell getting sick. More than all of that.

We have been robbed of March Madness. We have been robbed of tournament games, brackets, and a Final Four weekend in New Orleans. We have been robbed of a final between South Carolina and Oregon, a game between the nation’s best team and its best player. We’ve been robbed of a thousand Kool-Aid jokes along the way.

This was a special team. It was fun to cover, the most fun since the 2015 team. This team, like that one, had a variety of personalities that all mixed together as a unit. They played with swagger and humility. They had fun and made sure everyone around them had fun.

This season was Ty Harris going from good to great. It was KiKi Herbert Harrigan making funny faces as she knocked down approximately 99 of 100 baseline jumpers and waiting for Mad KiKi to show up. It was Aliyah Boston going from a beast on the court to a wide-eyed teenager off it. Zia Cooke doing things with the basketball that would make Allen Iverson’s jaw drop, and the giddy reactions from Harris as Cooke flexed after the shot. Brea Beal shutting down the best players in the game without ever changing her expression. The simmering electricity in Colonial Life Arena whenever Olivia Thompson and Elysa Wesolek shed their warmups and knelt by the scorers table. It was seamless rotations, blocked shots and steals. It was three pointers and they way they didn’t grab rebounds, they attacked them. It was those fast breaks, holy hell those fast breaks, when you’d swear they were playing seven-on-four with a three-second head start.

They weren’t doing things for the first time like the 2015 team was, but they were doing things bigger and bolder. Not a week went by that this team didn’t do something amazing, and they emphatically answered every single challenge sent their way.

They were great and they embraced being great.