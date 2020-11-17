WBB: Where are the villains?
The villains are all gone, and South Carolina enters a strange new SEC.On Thursday, November 12, Matthew Mitchell announced he was retiring as Kentucky’s coach. This was just the second coaching ch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news