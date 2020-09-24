A’ja Wilson is just three years into her professional career, but she is already a rarity among former Gamecocks.

South Carolina has produced a lot of professional athletes with a lot of long careers, but there are not a lot of individual awards. Wilson is the first and only former Gamecock to be named league MVP in the big four sports (football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball).

Coming close, two former Gamecocks, Dan Reeves and Mike Dunleavy, have won coach of the year awards (twice for Reeves). Stephon Gilmore was a defensive player of the year, the highest recognition for a football player. Alex English is the most decorated basketball player, but his only league award was the citizenship award. And of course Jackie Bradley, Jr. and Steve Pearce were ALCS and World Series MVPs, but those awards were about getting hot for a couple of weeks.

Comparing different sports and different eras is an inexact science. Even comparing the same era can be tricky (Not all Pro Bowl selections are created equal, for example. Some are earned and some are the result of opt-outs). Plus, professional women’s basketball has existed for less than 25 years, so some great players never had a chance to play pro ball. For football I stopped about the time of the AFL-NFL merger. Records before then are notoriously spotty and complicated, plus that is really the birth of modern football. And with apologies to Fritz Von Kolnitz, I didn’t go back very far for baseball.