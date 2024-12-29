WBB: Wofford Preview

(Photo by Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Who: #2 South Carolina (11-1) vs. Wofford (6-4). Columbia, SC Time/TV: 2:00 on SEC Network. Line: There might not be one but we will update if one becomes available. SC -42.5 with a 131.5 total is best guess. History: South Carolina leads 7-0 all-time and is 5-0 in Columbia. The schools have only met once during Dawn Staley's tenure. Last Meeting: November 19, 2017. SC 94-60 in Columbia. Carolina beat the Terriers in their fourth game of the season behind 16 points and 13 rebounds from All-American A'ja Wilson. Wilson did her damage in just 19 minutes. Ty Harris had 13 points. Wilson and Harris were joined by Alexis Jennings, Kiki Herbert-Harrigan, Lindsey Spann and Doniyah Cliney all with double digit points.

Advertisement

Scouting the Terries

Wofford enters this contest at 6-4. They have one common opponent with the Gamecocks- Duke. The Terries fell at Cameron 93-58. The Gamecocks beat Duke 81-70 in game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated. Terrier leading scorer Rachael Rose (13.8 pgg) is back from an injury that kept her out of more than half of Wofford's games thus far. Rose is a career 40% three-point shooter but she's struggled this season hitting only 23.8% of her attempts. She's also 16% below her career average in foul shooting. Rose was named as the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year. The Scranton, PA native is trying to repeat winning the award as she was the player of the year in the league last season as well. Wofford was also picked to win the league narrowly over UNC Greensboro. Wofford's best all-around player on the season has been Evangelia Paulk. The 6'0 guard out of Asheville is averaging 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds a game, (team high). As expected, Wofford doesn't have the size or athleticism to keep up with Carolina. Wofford only has three players at 6'0 or above and only Paulk starts. The tallest player is 6'2. Wofford is one of the few teams that will rotate as many players as the Gamecocks. Wofford has 12 girls that are playing over nine minutes a game.

For Carolina

It's pretty simple, don't get anyone hurt. South Carolina will embark on its' 16-game SEC odyssey plus UConn beginning on January 2. The Gamecocks play nine games against teams presently ranked in the Top 25. Fans can enjoy free concession for this game. During the free concessions promotion, hot dogs, regular fountain sodas, popcorn and bottled water will be free for all fans. For each transaction, fans can get one hot dog, popcorn and one regular fountain soda or bottled water for each ticket they have for that game. Fans can visit the concession stands an unlimited amount of times throughout the game. At each game, the free concessions promotion will end at the end of the third quarter for women’s games.

Prediction: 88-51 Gamecocks.