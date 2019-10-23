SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will be without their starting running back this weekend against Tennessee.

Will Muschamp said Rico Dowdle won't play this weekend against Tennessee with a knee sprain.

Also see: More on the NCAA probation

Dowdle is doing some individual work in practice and moving around "pretty good, actually" but it's probably a two-week timetable for him to return.

The senior running back left the game after just one carry and didn't return, and he could be seen with a brace on his knee after coming out of the injury tent.

With his absence, it looks like Tavien Feaster and Mon Denson will be the two lead backs against the Vols.

Muschamp also said AJ Turner didn't practice Wednesday and it doesn't appear he will play Saturday at Tennessee but "we'll see what he can do tomorrow."

Turner, who started the year at cornerback, moved back to running back exclusively a few weeks ago but missed the majority of the Florida game with that hamstring injury.

Also see: Big picture thoughts on the Florida loss

"It's been a frustrating year for AJ. He's an outstanding young man, a senior and had a great year on special teams. It certainly hasn't panned out exactly as he, I or anyone in this program have anticipated going forward," Muschamp said. "It's been very frustrating for him with all the injuries...I wish things would have gone better to this point, but we still have a lot of football left to play."



Turner has played sparingly through seven games this year, including missing the season opener with a shoulder injury, and being limited with his hamstring injury now.

A fifth-year senior, Muschamp said Wednesday he's not sure about a medical redshirt, but it's something they've at least thought of.

"I think he's already gone past the number of games they've looked at, but we have had discussions," he said. "We'll continue to look at that."

Also see: Examining the star power in Saturday's matchup

Damani Staley is out with a "painful" turf toe still after missing last week's game, and Muschamp said no surgery will be needed to repair it.

The Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 SEC) play at Tennessee (2-5, 1-3 SEC) Saturday in Knoxville. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

