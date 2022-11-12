Welcome to Gamecock Scoop, the only Gamecock site where the staff isn't afraid to actually keeps score and pick against the spread. Gamecock Scoop Staff Writer Alan Cole still holds a slim lead over his fellow staff members heading into week 11. Week 11 has a lot of very good games. We could have added 2-3 more games on the picks/viewing guide this week. There is no headliner like Tennessee and Georgia, but TCU's trip to Austin appears to be the most relevant game this weekend from a national perspective. The Gamecocks are looking to strengthen their bowl resume in Gainesville, in the first leg of the dreaded Orange Crush. This weekend's trip to Gainesville appears to be the most winnable of the final three games, although Tennessee at home is not quite a forgone conclusion and Clemson is hardly the Clemson of the last seven years. Note: We lock the lines in on Sunday night so they will likely be different on the publishing date.

#7 LSU -3 @ Arkansas 12:00 ESPN

LSU is ranked 7th. They've won three straight, with wins in The Swamp, and at home over Ole Miss and Alabama. Arkansas is 5-4 and is coming off a home loss to Liberty. Yet the line in this game is three points. Does Vegas know something we don't? If K.J. Jefferson plays this could be the game the Hogs get back on track. His status is questionable. This is the best game in the noon window.

UMass +17.5 @ Arkansas State 3:00 on ESPN3

The Weekly “Which Way Is Up?” Battle Royale

#9 Alabama -12 @ #11 Ole Miss 3:30 on CBS

Nick Saban hasn't lost back-to-back regular season games since 2007. Alabama has lost two or more regular season games only once since his initial season in Tuscaloosa. Ole Miss was embarrassed at LSU, we don't think they have the horses to hang with Bama this year. Bryce Young and Co., should score at will and keep the Tide's slim SEC West hopes alive.

Louisville +7 @ #10 Clemson 3:30 on ESPN

Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame effectively ended their playoff hopes. Even with an ACC Championship win, they likely won't have beaten a team ranked in the top 15. A loss to Louisville and there is no path to the playoff for the Tigers. Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield looked like he might not make it through the season, but then Louisville rattled off four consecutive wins. Malik Cunningham has a lot to do with that winning streak. If he gets hot and Clemson continues to sputter, the Cardinals could end Clemson's 38-game home winning streak.

Maryland +10 @ #14 Penn State 3:30 on FOX

South Carolina lost some quality football players to the transfer portal after former Coach Will Muschamp was fired midway through the COVID shortened 2020 campaign. One of which was former 4-star corner Johnny Dixon. Dixon would likely be an every week starter for Clayton White, in Happy Valley he is regulated to a reserve nickel back. Despite his lack of playing time, he has still been a productive member of the Nittany Lions' defense with 14 tackles, 5 passes defended, 3 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. Busch league Head Coach Mike Locksley did land a productive player in one-time Gamecock commit Jaishawn Barham. Barham is a starting linebacker for the Terps and has recorded 41 tackles and 3 sacks. White could have used Barham in Columbia this year as well.

#22 UCF +2 @ #17 Tulane 3:30 on ESPN2

Tulane controls its own destiny regarding being the Group of Five representative in a New Year's Six Bowl. The Green Wave gets UCF at home and plays at Cincinnati the day after Thanksgiving. UCF has already beaten Cincinnati and also controls its own destiny. The American takes the top 2 teams for their title game. It's likely that these two teams could meet again in December. UCF has only Navy and USF remaining, if they win they'll head to the American Conference Championship game. Don't we all want to see Tulane vs LSU in the Sugar Bowl?

South Carolina +8 @ Florida 4:00 on SEC Network

South Carolina +8 @ Florida 4:00 on SEC Network

#1 Georgia -16 @ Miss State 7:00 on ESPN

While Mike Leach is known to pull off big upsets, we likely got a preview of this game three weeks ago when nothing Mississippi State did worked against Alabama. Mike Leach's team does not match up well here. Is Georgia due for a letdown after smothering Tennessee in Athens?

#25 Washington +13.5 @ #6 Oregon 7:00 on FOX

Since Oregon was bulldozed in Atlanta by Georgia in the season opener, they've been one of the best teams in the country. Since the loss, the Ducks have averaged 48 points per game and haven't scored fewer than 41 points in a single game. Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, (he's sixth in the nation in passing efficiency). Oregon's defense hasn't been too shabby either, allowing only 23.5 points per game since Georgia. On the other sideline, Michael Penix Jr. still leads the nation in passing with 3,232 yards. This game could be the most fun in the 7-7:30 window.

#19 Kansas State +2.5 @ Baylor 7:00 on FS1

Baylor and Kansas State are part of a 4-2 logjam in the Big 12 standings. Remember the Big 12 takes the two teams with the best records for their championship game. Texas is also 4-2 and TCU is 6-0. The loser of this game will pretty much be eliminated from Big 12 title contention. The loser of this game is also going to show up as a potential bowl opponent for the Gamecocks in multiple projections.

#4 TCU +7 @ #18 Texas 7:30 on ABC

Bijan Robinson is a guy that fantasy football players should go ahead and familiarize themselves with. The junior back is one of just two players in FBS with 1,000 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards this season. Robinson averages nearly 6 yards per carry and has 12 rushing touchdowns. He's eclipsed 100 yards in his last seven games, including a 209-yard performance last week in the Horns' victory over Kansas State. If TCU wants to make the playoff they need to win this game. The Horned Frogs have been in the habit of sleepwalking through half of their games, they won't be able to play half a football game and leave Austin unbeaten. Great nightcap to a solid day of football.