RUN GAME

The run game was underwhelming, but that is understandable against a defensive front like Clemson’s with soon to be multiple NFL draft selections. Jaheim Bell led all Carolina backs with 29 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Bell’s cut on the touchdown may have been his best move all year as a running back.



(Above) This is not the best angle, but Bell made a great cut for the touchdown. Bell saw the linebacker fill the gap where the run was intended and turned it back inside. Left guard Jakai Moore was phenomenal on this play. Moore manhandled the DT and also took out the blitzing linebacker.



AIR ATTACK

For the second straight week, Carolina toasted a suspect secondary. Rattler finished with 360 yards and two touchdowns. He was not perfect, but bounced back strongly after both interceptions. The wide receivers and tight ends made difficult catches and created space throughout the game. Nate Adkins’ one handed catch at a key juncture in the game will go down as a play to remember. Juice Wells again proved why he is one of the best receivers in the SEC, punishing the Clemson defense for 9 catches, 131 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Wells also put the game away by turning a short wide receiver screen into the final first down.



(Above) Beautiful throw by Rattler and incredible catch by Adkins. The offensive line picked up the blitz, while Rattler did a fantastic job of utilizing the pocket and stepping into the throw. Something that was not always seen earlier in the year. Adkins was matched up on a linebacker and created just enough separation.



PLAY-CALLING

For the second straight week, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield called another brilliant game. It is difficult to beat any team when the run game is limited, but the play-calling kept Clemson off-balance and allowed Rattler to get the ball to his playmakers. After an inconsistent two years, Satterfield deserves all the credit that comes his way in regards to the past two weeks.



LOOKING FORWARD