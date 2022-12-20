Week 2 Staff Bowl Picks and Viewing Guide
Week one of the bowl season went just like the regular season, with Alan Cole leading the way in our staff pick 'em. This week is the lightest bowl week of the season with the Christmas Holiday and the NFL taking over both Saturday and Sunday. Only eight bowls will be contested between Tuesday, Dec 20th, and Monday, Dec 26th. Missouri is the only SEC team in action this week. All of our staff picks are made with confidence points and were made prior to the kickoff of the first game.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise): Eastern Michigan +4 v. San Jose State Tuesday 3:30 on ESPN
Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty +3.5 v. Toledo 7:30 on ESPN
R+L Carrier New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky +4.5 v. South Alabama Wednesday 9:00 on ESPN
Gamecock fans, if you are going to watch one bowl game this week, this might be your choice. Why you ask? Joshua Simon. Simon is a native of Dalzell, South Carolina. He has entered his name into the transfer portal and visited South Carolina last weekend. Simon is a tight end and we know the Gamecocks are in the market for 5-6 of them between the 2023 class and the portal. Carolina fans will also appreciate that despite entering the portal, Simon is finishing his four-year Western Kentucky career by playing in the Hilltoppers bowl game. If you are watching this game, there is a strong chance you are going to see a future Gamecock.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth): Baylor -4 v. Air Force Thursday 7:30 on ESPN
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Shreveport): Louisiana +7 v. Houston Friday 3:30 on ESPN
Union Home Mortgages Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa): Missouri +1 v. Wake Forest 6:30 on ESPN
Conference affiliation aside, there is no reason to for any South Carolina to pull for Missouri. Especially after Missouri's administration and Eli Drinkwitz, lobbied and whined about being matched up with Kansas in a bowl. The reason being, Missouri, like most SEC teams not playing in the playoff, has been hit hard by opt-outs and transfers. They don't want to end the year with a loss to their former rivals.
Ends Isiah McGuire, D.J. Coleman, and safety Martez Manuel have all declared for the NFL Draft and opted out. All three were crucial defenders on Mizzou’s defense. McGuire led the team with seven sacks. Coleman was second with six sacks. The Tigers' third-best DE is Ky Montgomery and he is out with a hip injury. Missouri's best receiver, Dominic Lovett has also entered the portal.
For Wake, Sam Hartman is playing. Which should be enough. Hartman could turn pro or could find himself as the hottest name in the transfer portal. He's a redshirt junior, who I believe would still have two years of eligibility.
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl (Honolulu): Middle Tennessee St +7 v. San Diego St Saturday 8:00 on ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit): New Mexico State +3.5 v. Bowling Green Monday 2:30 on ESPN
The Aggies managed to backdoor their way into a bowl game, but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm within their fanbase. NMSU had their game against SJSU canceled and added Valparaiso in their place. Valparaiso could not be counted toward bowl status, so the Aggies applied for a waiver and had it approved.
JUCO transfer Diego Pavia took over the reins at quarterback in the last four games of the season and provided a spark for the offense with his arm and legs. He has thrown for 1,283 yards and 11 TDs while rushing for 443 yards and 6 touchdowns. Fellow JUCO transfer Kordell David has been one of the top receiving targets with 289 yards and 4 touchdowns. Star Thomas, another JUCO product, leads the way on the ground with 477 yards and 5 TDs. Defensively, senior Chris Ojoh collected 101 tackles in 2022, while senior Lazarus Williams has been a force rushing the passer with 7.5 sacks.
Bowling Green fielded its best team in Scott Loeffler’s tenure with a 6-6 record. Quarterback Matt McDonald makes the offense go. He has thrown for 2,639 yards and 22 TDs this season. Jaison Patterson has churned out 560 yards on the ground and Alabama A&M transfer wide receiver Odieu Hilary has caught 54 passes for 704 yards and 6 TDs. On the defensive side of the ball, senior Karl Brooks has been a nightmare for opposing offenses with 10 sacks.
|Game
|Caleb Alexander
|Alan Cole
|Perry McCarty
|Stephen Anderson
|
Miami OH vs. UAB
|
UAB 5
|
UAB 32
|
UAB 1
|
UAB 35
|
UTSA vs. Troy
|
UTSA 8
|
UTSA 5
|
UTSA 2
|
Troy 8
|
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
|
Louisville 3
|
Lville 2
|
Lville 3
|
Lville 9
|
Florida vs. Oreg St
|
OSU 43
|
Oreg St 43
|
Oreg St 4
|
Oreg St 37
|
Wash St vs. Fresno St
|
WSU 22
|
Fresno 19
|
WSU 5
|
WSU 20
|
Rice vs. USM
|
USM 10
|
USM 42
|
USM 6
|
USM 19
|
SMU vs. BYU
|
SMU 18
|
SMU 10
|
SMU 7
|
BYU 18
|
UNT vs. Boise St
|
Boise 30
|
Boise 34
|
Boise 8
|
Boise 34
|
Marshall v. UCONN
|
Marshall 35
|
Marshall 33
|
UCONN 9
|
Marshall 17
|
Jackson St v. NC Central
|
NC Central 4
|
NC Central 1
|
JSU 10
|
JSU 38
|
Liberty vs. Toledo
|
Toledo 31
|
Toledo 26
|
Toledo 11
|
Toledo 28
|
EMU v. San Jose St
|
EMU 27
|
EMU 20
|
EMU 12
|
SJ St 6
|
WKU vs. USA
|
USA 7
|
South Alabama 36
|
USA 13
|
WKU 7
|
Baylor v. AFA
|
Baylor 2
|
Baylor 27
|
Baylor 14
|
AFA 1
|
Louisiana v. Houston
|
Houston 41
|
Louisiana 3
|
Houston 15
|
Hou 29
|
Wake vs. Mizzou
|
Mizzou 6
|
Wake 35
|
Mizzou 16
|
Miz 21
|
Mid Tenn St vs. SD St
|
MTSU 11
|
MTSU 4
|
SD St 17
|
SD St 16
|
NM St vs. BG
|
NM St 17
|
Bowling Green 11
|
NM St 18
|
NM St 30
|
GA Southern v. Buffalo
|
GASO 12
|
GASO 13
|
Ga Southern 19
|
GA So 11
|
Memphis vs. Utah St
|
Memphis 42
|
Memphis 28
|
Memphis 20
|
Memphis 27
|
Coastal vs. ECU
|
Coastal 39
|
ECU 25
|
ECU 21
|
Coastal 2
|
Wisc vs. OK St
|
Ok State 9
|
OK St 15
|
Ok St 27
|
Ok St 15
|
UCF v. Duke
|
UCF 1
|
Duke 17
|
UCF 26
|
UCF 6
|
KU vs. Ark
|
Ark 21
|
Ark 22
|
Ark 32
|
Ark 22
|
Oreg v. UNC
|
Oregon 19
|
Oreg 41
|
Oreg 28
|
Oreg 39
|
TTU vs. Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss 38
|
TTU 7
|
Ole Miss 33
|
Ole Miss 12
|
Cuse vs. Minn
|
Minn 34
|
Minn 29
|
Minn 25
|
Minn 36
|
OU vs. FSU
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 34
|
FSU 40
|
Texas v. Wash
|
Texas 13
|
Texas 8
|
Texas 23
|
Wash 3
|
ND vs. SC
|
SC 14
|
SC 14
|
SC 43
|
SC 26
|
MD vs. NCST
|
NC ST 15
|
MD 9
|
NC St 22
|
MD 14
|
Pitt vs. UCLA
|
UCLA 16
|
UCLA 30
|
UCLA 29
|
UCLA 31
|
Ohio vs. Wyoming
|
Wyoming 20
|
Ohio 37
|
Wyoming 30
|
Wyoming 4
|
Tenn vs. Clemson
|
Tenn 23
|
Clem 24
|
Clemson 31
|
Tenn 13
|
Bama vs. KSU
|
Bama 24
|
Bama 23
|
Bama 41
|
Bama 25
|
Iowa vs. UK
|
UK 25
|
Iowa 16
|
UK 35
|
UK 24
|
TCU vs. Mich
|
Mich 26
|
Mich 38
|
Mich 40
|
Mich 43
|
Ohio St vs. UGA
|
UGA 28
|
UGA 39
|
UGA 42
|
UGA 42
|
Miss St vs. Illinois
|
Miss. St. 29
|
Miss St 6
|
Illinois 39
|
Miss St 32
|
Tulane v. So Cal
|
So Cal 32
|
So Cal 21
|
So Cal 38
|
So Cal 23
|
LSU v. Purdue
|
LSU 33
|
LSU 31
|
LSU 36
|
LSU 41
|
Penn St v. Utah
|
Utah 36
|
Utah 18
|
PSU 24
|
Utah 33
|
Title Game
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 12
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 10
|
Total PTS
|
130
|
206
|
22
|
177