South Carolina wrapped up it’s second “get right” game of the season against South Carolina State. While the game was not blistering with excitement, it allowed Carolina the opportunity to showcase what this team could be while also getting younger players some valuable experience.



PASSING GAME

Spencer Rattler was excellent in his decision making and threw the ball well despite windy conditions. The two interceptions were not his fault and dampened what was probably Rattler’s best performance to date. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks made yet another spectacular catch and continues to be one of the top options. Coach Satterfield mixed in a heavy amount of play-action which kept the South Carolina State defense off balance and allowed Rattler more time to throw the ball. The balanced play-calling also gave the receivers an extra step on SC State’s defensive backs.



(Above) Well designed play with the play-action coming off the counter fake. Max protection gave Spencer Rattler plenty of time to throw the ball downfield and Jalen Brooks made another spectacular catch. Excellent pickup by RB Beal-Smith after pulling RG Gwyn lost his footing. TE Stogner met the blitzing LB at the line of scrimmage.



RUNNING GAME

It is clear that a heavy dose of Marshawn Lloyd will produce positive results. He carried the ball 11 times and caught 3 passes, scoring in both phases. If anything, the past two weeks have shown Lloyd needs the ball for this offense to be successful. He is a weapon out of the backfield that will surely break a big play if given enough touches.



(Above) Duo has been another one of Carolina’s go to plays over the past year. It is similar to zone blocking concepts where the offensive line and tight end create natural double teams while working up to the second level. The play requires the running back to find the opening and go. C Douglas, RT Wannamaker, and TE Adkins worked up to the linebackers while RB Lloyd used his vision, cutback ability, and quick burst to handle the rest.



SPECIAL TEAMS

South Carolina sports two of the best special teams coaches in the nation with Shane Beamer and Pete Lembo. No surprise that the special teams were excellent again and were successful on another two point conversion.



(Above) Carolina added a new wrinkle to their swinging gate setup. It’s always about numbers and alignment when choosing to run the fake or kick the extra point. Carolina had 5 players lined up at the bottom of the screen and were covered by 6 Bulldogs. At the top, Carolina had 2 players covered by 2 Bulldogs. In the middle Carolina had 4 players covered by 3 Bulldogs. Carolina ran the ball like a counter with C Manos and OT Nichols blocking down while LG Jones pulled across. Hemingway read the block and flashed his agility, cutting up for an easy conversion.



