Kansas! If you've been following along you know that the Gamecock Scoop staff have adopted the Jayhawks as our #2 team. This week they finally get center stage in a Top 25 matchup in front of ESPN College Gameday. Week 6 features three Top 25 matchups, the deep south's oldest rivalry, and a budding SEC West rivalry. The Gamecocks are headed to Kentucky, where they haven't won since 2012. Most of Week 6's better games will be played during the noon and 3:30 windows, so Carolina fans can enjoy some football before the 7:30 kickoff in Lexington.

#8 Tennessee -3 @ #25 LSU 12:00 on ESPN

Tiger Stadium (LSU)

This is probably the best measuring stick game in the SEC, if not the country, this weekend. Tennessee's best wins are against a Pitt team that just lost at home to Georgia Tech, and a home win over Florida with their Anthony Richardson left, Anthony Richardson right, and Anthony Richardson inside offense. In short, we still aren't sold that Vols are more than the 4th-8th best team in the league. We are sold on Hendon Hooker and his command of Josh Heupel's offense. Hooker has the highest quarterback rating in the SEC. Everything that was written about Tennessee applies to LSU. They are a few bad breaks from being 5-0, but their only quality win was against Mississippi State at home. Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels, an Arizona State transfer, leads the team in passing and rushing and has yet to be intercepted in 131 pass attempts. LSU is +5 in turnover margin. Tennessee drew a huge break from the TV networks by kicking this one off at 11:00 local time. Sure Tiger stadium will be loud, but not 10 hours of tailgating, under the lights loud. LSU has won the last five in this series. UT's last win in the series was in 2005 in Baton Rouge.

#17 TCU -6 @ #19 Kansas 12:00 on FS1

TCU (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Lawrence, Kansas will host ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time ever on Saturday. The College Football pregame show has been broadcasting from campuses since 1993. Kansas is one of five Power Five schools that has never been in a matchup that appeared on the show, joining Duke, Maryland, Rutgers, and Virginia. Cal, Illinois, and Syracuse are the other schools that have never hosted the somewhat declining, but still popular, show. Kansas and their God-like coach, Lance Leipold, are going to have to find a way to slow down TCU quarterback Max Duggan. The senior signal-caller from Iowa torched Brent Venables and the Sooners for 302 yards passing and 116 yards rushing. Duggan is third nationally in QBR and has tossed 11 touchdowns to no picks. The Jayhawks' defense is 79th in the country in total defense, despite coming up big against Iowa State. The Horned Frogs and Sonny Dykes will be the first truly potent offense they've seen this season. Every game that Leipold and Kansas win, the price for Wisconsin or Auburn goes up.

Arkansas +6.5 @ #23 Mississippi State 12:00 on SEC Network

The Pirate (Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports)

Pirate vs Pittman III. Thus far Sam Pittman's Hogs have earned two single-score victories over Leach's Bulldogs. Of all the great quarterbacks in the SEC this season, Will Rogers leads the conference in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns. Mike Leach has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks in his air-raid offense. Rara Thomas and Caleb Ducking are Rogers' top receivers with 44 catches for 631 yards and 9 touchdowns. Rogers also leads the league in attempts which means that Razorback sack machine Drew Sanders will have plenty of opportunities to extend his SEC-leading total. Carolina fans don't need to be reminded of how good Rocket Sanders is, but here you go anyways. He leads the league in rushing with 609 yards and averages 5.8 yards a carry. Mississippi State gives up 118 yards a game on the ground. K.J. Jefferson’s status is unclear, but one would expect some running lanes for Jefferson and Sanders if both play. This should be one of the more entertaining games of the day.

#11 Utah -3 @ #18 UCLA 3:30 on FOX

The Rose Bowl (TrojanSports.com)

Maybe it's the $6.00 gasoline or the killer Los Angeles traffic, but UCLA hasn't seemed to notice that COVID attendance restrictions are no longer in place. The picture above looks like some of the crowds that have been in the Rose Bowl this season. It's a shame because Chip Kelly has a very good team this season. The Bruins roughed up Washington last weekend to the tune of nearly 500 yards of offense. UCLA has forced 11 turnovers this season and Utah has committed only four, although one in the Swamp cost them their undefeated season. The loser of this game is likely out of the playoff hunt. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren's eyes keep turning into dollar signs with every UCLA and USC win.



Auburn +30 @ #2 Georgia 3:30 on CBS

Uga (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell, and... we will see on Sunday morning but we'd bet the outcome of this game could lead to the list of FBS coaches fired midseason expanding. Without looking it up, has Auburn ever been a 30-point underdog before? Georgia leads this series 62-46-8 all-time and has won five straight. Auburn has not won in Athens since 2005. The Tigers are playing on the road for the first time this season after opening up with five straight games at home. Georgia has looked sloppy and disoriented since their trip to Williams-Brice, struggling with Kent State and barely escaping Missouri with a win. Vegas is clearly betting that the Bulldogs have been scared straight.

Washington State +11.5 @ #6 Southern Cal 7:30 on FOX

Caleb Williams (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)

The Cougars probably won't shed any tears when USC departs/cripples the PAC 12. The Trojans are 61-10-4 all-time against Washington State. Former Coach Mike Leach was able to go 2-2 against So Cal. Washington State has lost both meetings since Leach's departure by scores a combined 56 points. The Trojans won 45-14 in Pullman last season. Southern Cal should have lost two weeks against Oregon State, however, that game was on the road. Caleb Williams and the USC offense just have not made mistakes. The Trojans have one turnover all season and lead the county in turnover margin with +14. Memphis and UNLV are next at +9.

South Carolina +10.5 @ #13 Kentucky 7:30 on SEC Network

Spencer Rattler (Photo: Jeff Blake USA Today)

As always Gamecock Scoop will have you covered with all things related to this matchup and South Carolina Football from the week leading to the game, kickoff, and postgame. Stay here for the best Gamecock Football coverage on the internet.

Iowa +3.5 @ Illinois 7:30 on Big Ten Network

Illinois Football (AP Images)

This is possibly Illinois’ most important football game in the past decade. Football around Champaign has been a sad state of affairs for a long time and a win Saturday would likely land Illinois in the top 25 polls. Their fans have been yearning for the day to say anything other than “wait until basketball season.” The game will likely be a sell-out and is slotted in the Big Ten Network’s prime time spot at 7:30 pm ET. Illinois running back Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing and has over 100 yards in each game this season. The defense leads the nation in points allowed and is top 10 in several other categories. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is already being linked to a few FBS job openings. Iowa boasts a stout defense of their own, but is 2nd to last in total offense and has yet to score over 27 points in a game. Iowa will find it difficult moving the ball against Illinois’ defense and will need to win the hidden yards battle, amongst other important metrics, to have any hope of pulling out a victory.



Texas A&M +24 @ #1 Alabama 8:00 on CBS

Will Anderson Jr. (Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)

This was supposed to be the marquee game of the SEC season after Jimbo Fisher and former boss Nick Saban's war of words this past talkin' season. Fisher took offense to Saban's questioning of some of A&M's recruiting practice$ and Fisher fired back with a Dabo-like rant. It was clear that Fisher was feeling confident after his first win over Saban in five tries last season. Fisher v. Saban VI looked like it would dominate the headlines leading up to this week, then Heisman winner Bryce Young injured his shoulder extending a play last week against Arkansas. His status will be the most discussed topic in Tuscaloosa leading up to kickoff. Bama's backup to Young is former Rivals100 member Jalen Milroe. Milroe did most of his damage with his legs in relief against Arkansas, rushing for 91 yards on 6 carries. He was 4-9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown. A&M's offensive is currently 105th in total yards per game and Bama's defensive is 4th in yards against per game. To make matters worse, quarterback Max Johnson is probably done for the year with a broken bone in his hand. Whether it's Young or Milroe, Bama's defense should hold the Aggies in check.

Florida State +3 @ #14 NC State 8:00 on ACC Network

Wolfpack (Paula Green Jones/The Wolfpack Central)

The loser of this game will effectively be out of the ACC Coastal race after both teams lost inter-division games last week. We are still calling NC State a farce at #14 in the country. The Wolfpack offense has been outgained in three of their five games this season. The only teams NC State has outgained are Charleston Southern and UConn. The Wolfpack have won 13 straight home games. This feels like the kind of road game that the Seminoles are probably a year from being able to win. Mike Norvell is making strides in Tallahassee, but it's clear that this is not the Florida State of old. FSU has gone from three wins to five wins in Norvell's first two seasons. We expect a similar type of improvement this year. FSU does have two solid tailbacks in Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson but the Wolfpack are 15th in the FBS against the run.

#12 Oregon -12.5 @ Arizona 9:00 on PAC 12 Network

Arizona Football

Remember the name Jacob Cowing? The UTEP transfer that Shane Beamer heavily recruited to Columbia? Well, he landed at Arizona and hit the ground running. Cowing already has 40 catches for 566 yards and seven touchdowns. The Gamecocks have six touchdown catches as a team. Wildcat quarterback, Jayden de Laura is fifth in the nation in passing yards with 1,633. All of those individual stats are nice but Oregon's offense has been rolling since they were embarrassed by Georgia in their season opener. The Ducks have posted 70, 41, 44, and 45 since week 1. Meanwhile, Arizona is allowing 400 yards per game. Bad Bo Nix could always make an appearance, but 12.5 seems too low for this game.