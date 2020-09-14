 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: Big nights for Colten Gauthier and Gunner Stockton.
2020-09-14

Weekend rundown: Gamecock commitments in action, big night for QB pledges

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
Many of the South Carolina Gamecocks football verbal commitments saw high school action over the weekend.

GamecockCentral.com has compiled a list of how each's team fared, plus some statistics, in this weekend rundown.

The group was led by both of Will Muschamp's current quarterback commitments, as Colten Gauthier (2021) and Gunner Stockton (2022) both turned in big nights on Friday.

South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
Both of Carolina's current commitments - Colten Gauthier (2021) and Gunner Stockton (2022) had big nights on Friday (Rivals.com)
