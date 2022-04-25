Weekend Wrap-Up 4/22-4/24
While things have quieted down for a bit in South Carolina football, there's still plenty to discuss on the recruiting trail, in men's basketball, and on the baseball diamond. Here's your quick rundown of what you might have missed while you enjoyed the beautiful spring weather this weekend.
Lamont Paris Adds First Scholarship Player; Hosts Elite Recruit
If you follow our forum, you know that versatile Citadel forward Hayden Brown committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday. We had a chat with Brown a few weeks ago after his visit. Fans should know that the Gamecocks picked up a 6'5" 225 lb Forward who is very efficient from the floor, shooting right around 50% throughout his career with the Bulldogs. Brown also has the school record for career double-doubles and should be a nice piece to build around for the '22-'23 season. Beyond his play on the court, Brown seems like the kind of guy you'd like to build a program culture around. Brown chose the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech.
Paris and the MBB program also hosted an elite recruit on an unofficial visit this weekend. Five-star Julian Phillips, who originally played at Blythewood High School before spending his senior year at a prep school in Missouri, visited with the Gamecocks over the weekend. It would seem that recent staff addition, Carey Rich has some pull with the family, and was able to arrange the visit. It's unclear if the Gamecocks will ultimately land Phillips, but it never hurts to be in the game with elite prospects with South Carolina ties. Gamecock Scoop will keep you updated on this one as we learn more.
Baseball Continues Consistent Inconsistency
The University of South Carolina baseball team went 1-3 on the week, defeating Winthrop, 5-2, on Wednesday night and falling in all three games at No. 19 Auburn. After the week, South Carolina is 19-20, and just (6-12) in SEC play. The Gamecocks will really have to string together an elite finish to sniff post-season play, and the future of Mark Kingston's era at South Carolina could very much be in jeopardy should the Gamecocks fail to make the postseason. The Gamecocks will try to get back on track this week as they host Alabama for a weekend series. Carolina will have the midweek off for final exams and will return to Founders Park for a Thursday-Saturday series with Alabama. Thursday and Saturday's games will be on SEC Network.
Football Numbers Continue To Shake Out
We mentioned several times before Spring Practice that we expected several players to transfer following spring practice. This happens all over the country, and the Gamecocks in particular had to find a way to get down to 85 scholarship players by Fall. While the Gamecocks aren't quite down to 85 yet, last week saw the numbers begin to work out, with the departures of several scholarship players including:
WR Rico Powers
WR E.J. Jenkins
WR/TE Eric Shaw
OL/DL Will Rogers
EDGE Devontae Davis
DL Jakeem Green
The current scholarship count is at 89, so there will still be a few more departures before fall. Gamecock Scoop will keep you in the loop as the numbers continue to work themselves out, as well as if the Gamecocks look back to the portal at any point this offseason.