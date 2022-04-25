Weekend Wrap-Up 4/22-4/24

While things have quieted down for a bit in South Carolina football, there's still plenty to discuss on the recruiting trail, in men's basketball, and on the baseball diamond. Here's your quick rundown of what you might have missed while you enjoyed the beautiful spring weather this weekend.

Lamont Paris Adds First Scholarship Player; Hosts Elite Recruit

If you follow our forum, you know that versatile Citadel forward Hayden Brown committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday. We had a chat with Brown a few weeks ago after his visit. Fans should know that the Gamecocks picked up a 6'5" 225 lb Forward who is very efficient from the floor, shooting right around 50% throughout his career with the Bulldogs. Brown also has the school record for career double-doubles and should be a nice piece to build around for the '22-'23 season. Beyond his play on the court, Brown seems like the kind of guy you'd like to build a program culture around. Brown chose the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech.

Paris and the MBB program also hosted an elite recruit on an unofficial visit this weekend. Five-star Julian Phillips, who originally played at Blythewood High School before spending his senior year at a prep school in Missouri, visited with the Gamecocks over the weekend. It would seem that recent staff addition, Carey Rich has some pull with the family, and was able to arrange the visit. It's unclear if the Gamecocks will ultimately land Phillips, but it never hurts to be in the game with elite prospects with South Carolina ties. Gamecock Scoop will keep you updated on this one as we learn more.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHRydXN0IHRoZSBuZXh0IGNoYXB0ZXIgYmVjYXVzZSBJIGtub3cg dGhlIEF1dGhvciDinI3wn4+84oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Gb3JldmVyVG9UaGVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRm9yZXZlclRvVGhlZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlSWnlGUUhEWGoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85Ulp5 RlFIRFhqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhheWRlbiBCcm93biAoQGhheWJyb2No aWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hheWJyb2NoaWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNTE3OTQxNDE5NTA3MzM5MjY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Baseball Continues Consistent Inconsistency

The University of South Carolina baseball team went 1-3 on the week, defeating Winthrop, 5-2, on Wednesday night and falling in all three games at No. 19 Auburn. After the week, South Carolina is 19-20, and just (6-12) in SEC play. The Gamecocks will really have to string together an elite finish to sniff post-season play, and the future of Mark Kingston's era at South Carolina could very much be in jeopardy should the Gamecocks fail to make the postseason. The Gamecocks will try to get back on track this week as they host Alabama for a weekend series. Carolina will have the midweek off for final exams and will return to Founders Park for a Thursday-Saturday series with Alabama. Thursday and Saturday's games will be on SEC Network.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtJIGxvdmUgdGhpcyBwbGFjZSEmcXVvdDs8YnI+PGJyPldl IHB1dCBhIG1pYyBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nw ZW5jZXJSYXR0bGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTcGVuY2VyUmF0 dGxlcjwvYT4gZHVyaW5nIHRoZSBTcHJpbmcgR2FtZSBhbmQgLi4uIGp1c3Qg d2F0Y2guIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XODZqUEhFakdOIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVzg2alBIRWpHTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHYW1lY29j ayBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdhbWVjb2NrRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vR2FtZWNvY2tGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTUxNzg2OTM3NjY4NjUwNTk4 ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

