Seemingly the last big fish on the immediate recruiting horizon was reeled in yesterday when 4-star Xzavier McLeod out of Camden, SC announced his decision to stay home, though UGA seemed to make it interesting for the 6'4" 324 LB Rivals 250 DT. After that, I wasn't really sure what to write about. I mean we have tons of 2024 content on elite targets like DT Hevy Brown-Shuler, or tons of preseason football content, like these practice observations from yesterday, but I just wasn't sure I had enough to justify a 2023 recruiting article. Then this week happened, and boy do I have some spicy news and notes for you.