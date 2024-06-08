Enjoy this free preview of the Weekly Recruiting Wrap-Up, a weekly premium article for Gamecock Scoop members! If you like this content, consider signing up for Gamecock Scoop premium this weekend for our special "Free Until Fall Camp" promotion. Just use promo code: SUMMERSCOOP . Get all the latest baseball search info and weekly recruiting updates during official visit season! Offer expires on Monday, June 10th!

The group arrived yesterday and had dinner at Williams-Brice Stadium. Most of the tours and presentations will take place today, before photo shoots and final meetings on Sunday. Typically if #welcomehomes happen, that's after they meet with Shane Beamer on Sunday before they leave.

This weekend is the second of three big weekends this month for the 2025 class, and this week's visitors might be the most talented of all, especially along the trenches. Let's take a look at how things are stacking up:

While there were no official commitments from the stacked lineup of recruits on campus last weekend, there is still plenty to be excited about after the first weekend of June. First, several Rivals' staff writers have had futurecasts in for 4-star OL Jaylen Gilchrist for months now, and I actually thought I had already pulled the trigger on one too. I mentioned on the podcast a few times at this point that I did, but checking this morning I guess I hadn't pressed the button. That's changed now and all the buzz is positive surrounding the Virginia Beach big man.

The same can be said for Peach State LB Jaiden Braker, who I spoke to back in April and last weekend's visit only solidified the Gamecocks position for the underrated LB.

The two biggest names for last weekend's OVs were DE Jared Smith and OL Cortez Smith, both of which are big-boy recruiting battles with offers from basically every major SEC team. I get the sense that South Carolina is very much in the mix for both, but there are still cards left to be played by other teams before final decisions are made. Still, you've set yourself up for success with both and I have learned not to doubt Sterling Lucas with any recruit.