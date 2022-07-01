Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up: Important Commitment Announcements Looming

I decided to rebrand a bit: the artist formerly known as the Recruiting Rundown is now going to be called the Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up. The good news is the content will still be the same, and by that, I mean chock full of recruiting information that you can only get here at Gamecock Scoop. After a crazy June with two giant official visit weekends, the pieces are in place for many late summer commitments to make their final decisions, and that begins as early as today.