 GamecockScoop - Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up: Important Commitment Announcements Looming
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-01 07:41:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up: Important Commitment Announcements Looming

Caleb Alexander • GamecockScoop
Publisher
@GamecockyCaleb
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

I decided to rebrand a bit: the artist formerly known as the Recruiting Rundown is now going to be called the Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up. The good news is the content will still be the same, and by that, I mean chock full of recruiting information that you can only get here at Gamecock Scoop. After a crazy June with two giant official visit weekends, the pieces are in place for many late summer commitments to make their final decisions, and that begins as early as today.

Commitment Weekend

I won't bury the lead. There are 3 Gamecock targets set to make their commitment decisions this weekend:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}