As I told everyone the last several weeks, the Gamecocks had one more trick up their sleeve before the end of summer when they landed their fourth 4-Star DLine recruit in the 2023 class on Monday: Desmond Umeozulu . I spoke with National Analyst Adam Friedman earlier this week , and there's an argument to be made that the last month has put South Carolina as the top DLine recruiting class in the country, and arguably the top in school history, at least within the Rivals era. The Gamecocks have never had more than three 4-star or higher rated DLine recruits in the same class, and all four in this class are ranked in the Rivals250. While there may not be an immediate 2023 commitment on the horizon, there are still a few more pieces to fill in that class, and as of September 1st, 2024 recruiting is allowed to ramp up and official offers are able to be sent. Today we'll look at where things stand with All-World ATH Nyckoles Harbor and give you an updated list of recruits who will be on campus for the first two home games.

So, I put in a futurecast for 5-Star Nyckoles Harbor on Monday, as the first of the Gamecocks' recruiting sites to go on the record and stake my 90% accuracy rate that he will ultimately land with South Carolina. Obviously, that is subject to change; the young man hasn't taken any official visits yet, but he did take two unofficial visits to Columbia, SC over the summer, and has connections with several South Carolina recruits, including DB Zahbari Sandy, OL Tree Babalade, and EDGE Desmond Umeozulu.

As we announced several weeks ago, Harbor is set to Officially Visit on Sept. 17th for the UGA game, and it seems that his DMV brethren will be joining him, as Sandy, Umeozulu, and 2024 DB target Braydon Lee have all already announced they will be making the short trip south as well. I spoke with Tree Babalade who isn't sure if he will make it yet as well, but may also attend.

That short trip is one of the contributing factors in Harbor's recruitment. South Carolina is the closest SEC school to Harbor's home in the D.C. area, and the drive is doable, less than 8 hours, to Columbia, SC meaning friends and family could see him play more often there than his other top schools, especially if he wants to play in the SEC. That's not the only reason the Gamecocks are trending for the #1 overall ATH in the 2023 class. Shane Beamer was one of the first to recognize Harbor and build a relationship with him, back when he was a skinny, fast underclassman and Beamer was at Oklahoma. That relationship has sustained, and he seems to be making good ties with the assistants at South Carolina as well.

One of the factors to watch here is whether a school like LSU, with an excellent rack program, can sell Harbor on the benefits of doing both sports there because Harbor has a legitimate shot at being an Olympic Athlete if he chooses to pursue that. That said, I would put South Carolina and Michigan as the top 2 schools for Harbor at the moment, and give the Gamecocks the slight edge.

In regards to what position he might play, it seems the staff will be flexible and keep Harbor's desires in mind here, and most likely he would play most snaps at TE, but potentially be used on defense in pass-rushing scenarios. If you watch his tape, he is raw at DE, but incredibly fast coming off the EDGE, which could make him a nightmare in obvious passing downs.

There are many twists left to go in this recruitment, but I think I've proven in my time here that I don't put in futurecasts without some level of inside information that gives me confidence. I've only missed 2 out of 20 (really just 1, because I initially got Jaden Robinson right, but his flip to UF counts against me). So rest assured, the Gamecocks are in a good spot, and I would solidly call them the leader as we head into his official visits, but those can swing things over the next several months. As I mentioned on the podcast yesterday, we are currently looking at a December/January announcement date unless something changes.