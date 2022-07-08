Weekly Recruiting Wrap-Up: Resetting Our Focus

Gamecock Twitter exploded yesterday with chatter that perhaps 2023 QB target Dylan Lonergan who was long thought to be a Gamecock lean, could end up at Alabama. If you've followed any of my updates on Lonergan the past few weeks, dating back to June 27th, I've telegraphed that things might be cooling with the signal-caller out of Georgia. As of this morning, several futurecasts have been put in for Lonergan to land at Alabama, and that includes one from me.

Will the Gamecocks attempt to pursue another QB in the 2023 class? That remains to be seen, but as we've mentioned, 2024 QB Commit Dante Reno has a non-zero chance of reclassifying to the 2023 class. If that does not occur, it is possible that South Carolina could look back at Raheim Jeter out of Spartanburg, SC, but Jeter has already committed to WVU all the way back in December 2021, so I would put that solidly in the unlikely category at the moment.