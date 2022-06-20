2023 Football Commitment Overview: The Story So Far

In early May, many people in Gamecock country seemed pretty concerned about the lack of commitments in the 2023 class. Those concerns have been quieted over the last month and a half since DB Zahbari Sandy committed on May 8th, and a flurry of 8 total public commitments have been revealed as of today (with another couple #welcomehomes still waiting to be revealed). In the madness, it may have been easy to miss some of our coverage, so I thought it would be a good idea to create an ongoing list with various links to coverage of the commitments thus far. Some of these commits still have more features in the works, so check back here in the coming days for updates.