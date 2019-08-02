This year, that would be the team’s 2017 class, which was headlined by Jamyest Williams, a guy the Gamecocks are expecting big things from as a lynchpin on the back end of the defense.

Every signing day, Will Muschamp starts every press conference the same way: the Gamecocks will know how good a class is in three years.

“I expect Jam to be a leader, I think we all do as a staff. He’s been in the room the longest of anyone. JT is older but he’s been the longest, Jam has,” Kyle Krantz said. “We expect him to show the way and be the standard of this his how we operate, this is how we meet, this is how we practice and this is how we play.”

Also see: Day one practice observations

Williams, the gem of South Carolina’s 2017 class after the Gamecocks scooped him out of Georgia’s backyard, is entering his third season in the program and is the only player in the defensive back room to play in at least five games the last two years.

He’s made 10 starts with 70 career tackles and three interceptions but his two years have been marred with two separate shoulder injuries that limited him his first couple seasons on campus.

The former four-star prospect hasn’t played a full season yet and was limited to just eight games, four starts, in 2018.

Coming into his junior season, the coaches are expecting him to be an anchor at safety now that he’s fully healthy and put together a big season.

“I think Jam’s extremely motivated,” Krantz said. “We have a group in the secondary room that are all competitive and all want to be successful. It’s been really nice being in this room because they’re competitive and they all want to be really good.”

Also see: Full recap from Krantz's meeting with the media

Williams missed all of spring practice coming off his second shoulder surgery during his career but is full-tilt entering fall camp, which started Friday.

Sitting out for as long as he did gave him a little extra time to get even more familiar with the Gamecocks’ scheme.

“I’m feeling great. I had a great offseason, been in the playbook,” he said. “We’re just trying to gel and get everybody to come along.”

He was at practice Friday as a full participant but didn’t get to fully test the limits of his shoulder. That’ll come in a few days when they put on pads for the first time and start full-contact drills.

“I’m ready to get the pads, get ready to hit with it and get used to playing with it in the game,” Williams said.

Also see: Notes on a few hoops targets

Williams is listed opposite J.T. Ibe as the Gamecocks’ starting safety but could rep some at nickel before the season starts.



Entering a big redemption season for him and the Gamecock defense, he feels as comfortable as he ever has.

“A lot more experienced and confident,” Williams said. “A lot of experience helps out because in the SEC because the speed of the game slows down a little bit.”