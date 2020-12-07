“I take great pride with that Carolina logo on my chest and what this program is and means,” Beamer said. “I can’t wait to get out and attack recruiting each and every day, outwork the competition, get high character, competitive guys in here that want to represent the University of South Carolina and this program.”

The good news is he plans on using it a lot over the next few weeks as he begins a vital recruiting stretch for South Carolina.

The bad news for South Carolina is Shane Beamer doesn’t know yet what he’ll tweet when the Gamecocks get a new commitment; if it’ll be Spurs Up or something else that hasn’t been thought of yet.

Beamer’s impassioned speech about recruiting was one of two he made Monday in regards to recruiting, discussing his plan for how he will recruit and what the message will be to not only the committed players in the 2021 class but uncommitted prospects in the 2021, 22 and 23 classes.

And the good thing for Beamer, who seemed to enjoy talking in broad strokes about recruiting, is he’ll be doing a lot of it over the next few weeks.

South Carolina has 10 commitments in the 2021 class, currently ranked 89th nationally, and it’ll be up to Beamer to keep that class intact while bringing new players in to the fold.

He’s already gotten a jump start on things, getting in touch with a lot of the guys committed in the class with the plans to reach out to more Monday afternoon.

“We’re continuing to figure out our plan going forward with the current commits in this class. I’m looking forward to getting on the phone with the rest of those guys. I talked to a lot of them and will continue to, with the ones I haven’t been able to get in touch with,” he said. “The amazing resources here and what this place has to offer; amazing fan base, amazing city to live in, amazing state to represent and elite academics. You have everything.”

He did say the reception to him taking the Gamecocks job has been “pretty amazing” with recruits from this class and the next two reaching out to him about being interested in South Carolina.

A lot of guys we were recruiting at South Carolina have also been recruiting at the University of Oklahoma,” “I have a good relationship with a lot of these guys because we were recruiting them at Oklahoma. When my name got out and was mentioned as a candidate, I heard from so many of those guys who expressed an interest to potentially come here and joining me in Columbia. That’s exciting.”

Beamer has a plan in place, wanting to delve into a few different states to build recruiting classes, but said his first and foremost priority is recruiting the state of South Carolina.

He did it in his time as South Carolina’s recruiting coordinator before—having a hand in the recruitment of Alshon Jeffery, Marcus Lattimore, Stephon Gilmore and DeVontae Holloman, among others—and that will be a priority in his tenure as well.

“If you’re a guy in this state understand you can accomplish all of your goals on and off the field right here in Columbia and you don’t have to go anywhere else to do that,” Beamer said. “That certainly hasn’t changed and if anything it’s only increased in the possibility to do that because of what’s been built around here and the way this program’s been advanced.”

Outside of recruiting the state, Beamer’s mentioned recruiting the typical areas all SEC teams recruit—North Carolina, Florida and Georgia—but said with his Virginia connections he wants to recruit the Washington D.C. area as well.

Beamer also talked about a nice network of connections across the country after having to recruit nationally at Oklahoma.

Regardless of where he gets players from—he mentioned going where good players are—the pitch is the same: you can win big at South Carolina.

“People may talk about it being a struggle to win at Carolina or why can’t you win at Carolina? You absolutely can,” he said. “You have everything you absolutely need to win here. We’ve done it before at a high, high, high level. We’re going to get back to that.”