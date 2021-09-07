What Beamer wants to see from Doty in practice this week

There is a distinct possibility Doty, who’s been out the last four weeks with a foot injury, could play but needs to show a few things as practice progresses this week.

Zeb Noland is still listed as the Gamecocks’ starter, but he’s joined on the starter like by the oft-used “OR” with Luke Doty with who starts Saturday at East Carolina still up in the air.

Most of South Carolina’s depth chart entering week two stayed the same, except for one notable addition.

“For me, it’s that: can he run out there? Luke can throw the football, don’t get me wrong, but Luke’s a weapon with his feet as well,” Shane Beamer said. East Carolina, they can fly on defense. One thing they can do is run. We don’t need anybody out there that can’t get themselves out of trouble and run around and move for one.”

Doty returned to practice and has been involved in on-field work heading into this weekend’s matchup with the Pirates.

He’s been involved in every meeting and game plan installation so mentally he’s where the Gamecocks want him, but the primary goal now is to knock off the inevitable rust that’s naturally built up over the last few weeks off the field.

“The tempo and the crispness you need to have at that position. He practiced today and did more than he has in the past, but there’s a difference in being out there and throwing routes to receivers without a defense and going out there and doing it against 11 guys in front of 50,000 on Saturday,” Beamer said.

“It’s the timing and all that stuff. I have to see if he can operate at a high level, which I have no doubt he’ll be able to when he’s ready to get himself out of trouble and run when he’s ready as well.”

If Doty doesn’t start, it will be Zeb Noland again starting for the Gamecocks after leading the team to a 46-point shutout win over Eastern Illinois in the season opener.

Noland was 13-for-21 and threw for 121 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) for four touchdowns.

Doty was on the sideline in full uniform for the opener and cheering on Noland during the Gamecocks’ first win of the Beamer era.

Now he’s back in practice, Doty and Noland will battle it out as competitors for the chance to start this weekend at East Carolina.

“He was great on the sideline and supportive of Zeb and in the game. He was with us at the hotel on Friday night. Obviously you saw him in uniform and he was good on the sidelines from what I could tell between series,” Beamer said.

“Luke’s been the same. When he first got hurt it wasn’t like he came in here and it was feeling sorry for himself and moping around. He had a great energy and spirit about himself from the day after he got hurt until now.”