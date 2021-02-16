What exactly is an EDGE defender?
When the first official roster update of the Shane Beamer era at South Carolina came out last week, it featured a position designation not previously seen in Columbia.Gone are the BUCK and defensiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news